“INSOMNIAC” by Nina Martine Robinson Opening at Susan Hensel Gallery
Susan Hensel Artist
Susan Hensel Gallery welcomes back fiber artist Nina Martine Robinson for her latest solo exhibition INSOMNIACMINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Hensel Gallery welcomes back fiber artist Nina Martine Robinson for her latest solo exhibition INSOMNIAC.
The show opens July 20 and runs through September 15, 2022, both online at artsy.net and in the windows of the Susan Hensel Gallery at 3441 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN. Celebrating neurodivergence through crocheted figures, the brightly colored pieces represent various aspects and experiences on the spectrum, uncovering and celebrating the inner lives of people with autism.
Of particular interest to the artist is the idea of “masking” — a prevalent behavior among young girls with autism where they hide their symptomatic traits to appear neurotypical. “Masking” leads many girls to go misdiagnosed or not diagnosed at all.
The crocheted pieces in INSOMNIAC uphold and celebrate the odd, unexpected, and surprising forms it uses to explore this hidden interior life for neurodivergent people. The balance between the figurative and the abstract makes the work a captivating example of fiber art.
INSOMNIAC seeks to express inner states, casts of emotions. This is a universe filled with cartoon-like characters in three dimensions, happy and optimistic representations of a set of feelings and a way of experiencing the world. The effervescence of the art makes it a highly positive experience, focused on the delight in and acknowledgement of our neurodiversity. This has been a mission for the artist since she began researching autism spectrum disorders after her son was diagnosed. She now uses her textile art as a way to create awareness and greater acceptance of neurodivergent people.
A St. Paul artist, Robinson has a long history with the world of sewing, one that runs like a thread through her own experience of family. She was taught by her mother as a young girl, but after leaving school, she wouldn’t sew again until her first son was born. This included making stuffed animals and dolls — the first bud of Robinson’s journey into fiber arts.
She eventually returned to school to get a BA in 2011, and since then she has appeared in many selected exhibitions and collaborative projects. This includes a 2020 appearance at Susan Hensel Gallery with her window exhibit Neurotangle.
The Susan Hensel Gallery is excited to welcome back Robinson and her fascinating work. The gallery focuses on compelling objects, meaningful use of materials and engaging sculpture. It is a gallery where experimental ideas and works of the hand join to create unique sensory experiences.
Visit Artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery to view Robinson’s INSOMNIAC beginning July 20 and ending September 15, 2022. Or drive by the large shop windows of Susan Hensel Gallery at 3441 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN.
