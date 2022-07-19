"Don't Let Us Go" A Humble Prayer For The World

Dan Russell, artist, manager, songwriter, concert promoter, producer, music supervisor Dan Russell, artist, manager, songwriter, concert promoter, producer, music supervisor Dan Russell, artist, manager, songwriter, concert promoter, producer, music supervisor Dan Russell, artist, manager, songwriter, concert promoter, producer, music supervisor The Edge, U2 - quote

"Don't Let Us Go" - "Feel The Echoes' - Artist Dan Russell Fills Music With Timeless Inspiration, Hope, Honesty, and Prayer

Life is a sacred adventure, a journey, and it was my time to do this.” — -Dan Russell

Dan Russell, the artist, manager, and advocate, concert promoter, producer, songwriter, creative collaborator, video and film music supervisor has helped launch many throughout his lengthy resume. As the critical aide-de-camp to dozens of aspiring artists and proven superheroes, it seems he's always been in demand through a voluminous 35-year professional career and decades of work with The Call and it's lead singer Michael Been, Mark Heard, U2, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Sam Phillips, Andy Pratt, Bruce Cockburn, Switchfoot, Robin Lane, The Vigilantes of Love, Ramona Silver, Rachel Taylor, The Violet Burning and more. Russell's reputation in music circles is solid and is one of a man willing to stand unwavering in the gap.

In his younger days Russell's initial focus was as a singer and guitarist, and his great pastime was songwriting. The desire to return to that earlier role, writing and performing his own work, never abandoned Russell. The ‘echoes’ kept dragging him back until finally, the guitars came out of their cases, and studio time was booked to record a series of his personal songs, the cryings of his own heart. Working with a small band including his son Jesse, producer and guitarist Michael J. Pritzl, plus Rachel Taylor and Ramona Silver on backing vocals; Russell approached the sessions for his first solo album, 'Feel the Echoes' , as a rare gift of time given to himself. “Life is a sacred adventure, a journey, and it was my time to do this." -Dan Russell. The song "Don't Let Us Go" is a timeless track and an honest prayer in response to the state of the world. The visuals for the song hammer the urgency home through the use of safety flares signaling the danger that lies ahead, while Russell's uplifting hook cries out on our behalf, for help.

Russell not only sings the talk, but he walks it. In 1998 Russell co- founded Soulfest, the first New England social justice music festival which has morphed into three days, four stages and one mission, an annual event attended by thousands and enjoying it's 24th year from August 4th through 6th. Don't miss three uplifting music filled days and over 75 talented and inspirational performers at this year's Soul Fest - tickets and additional information are available at https://www.thesoulfest.com.

The critics have weighed in on Dan Russell and the Echoes:

"Dan Russell's always been like one of the good souls that you keep close to your chest, always careful not to tip your hand. This album feels like he’s finally laid all his cards on the table. It was genuinely startling at first, but the more you play, the more you realize he never really bluffs. Even if he’s holding a gun under the table, i’d almost rather take my chances with the bullet than turn over my hand."

— Robert Levon Been, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

"Dan you just hit a high point. Great song, great video, singing like a bird."

— The EDGE, U2

"An honest, tough look at moving through transitions in life."

— Sam Phillips, Songwriter/Musician/Singer

"Good songwriting makes you think about the songwriter, great songwriting makes you think about yourself. I can't remember where I heard this, but I immediately think of Dan when I consider what truly great songwriting is. He always finds a way to offer greater insight into my own narrative through his songs. Dan communicates from a place of rich depth that is earned only through truly living, loving, and paying attention. He is always inspiring."

— Darren Elder, Songwriter/Producer - The Halo Studio/Crusoe

"When Image was in its infancy, I was introduced to someone who was “trying to do the same thing as Image in the music world”: Dan Russell. Two things about Dan immediately impressed me. First, he was a close collaborator with Mark Heard, the groundbreaking musician who had done so much to point out the weaknesses of the “Contemporary Christian Music” scene and blaze a path toward a more honest, artistically crafted form of songwriting and production. The other was that Dan had toured with U2 as a management associate for the Zoo TV US tours. After decades of producing, managing and promoting many talented musicians (Sam Phillips, The Call, BRMC & others), Dan has finally stepped into the studio and made his first album—and it carries the emotional punch of something saved up and finally released into the light. It’s called Feel the Echoes and I get it: echoes so powerful that you not only hear them but feel them in your chest."

— Gregory Wolfe, Editor of Image Journal

"I’ve been listening all weekend, and so far my two favorites are “Is it Love” and “You Came from Somewhere” — "the entire enterprise is a worthy capstone to a career of service to music and good faith."

— Steve Taylor, Musician

"It’s great to hear my old friend Dan Russell following his heart by making music, not only promoting concerts! I hear echoes of his friends from U2 in much of his music. It’s certainly a good listen."

— John Michael Talbot, Little Portion Hermitage

"It's such a joy to hear a voice that has been a constant encouragement and inspiration to so many incredible artists though the years put to melody at last! Dan has always oozed love, honesty, soul, and vibe, and the batch of songs that he delivers in his debut album does the same."

— Jon Jameson, Delta Spirit

"Dan Russell's Feel the Echoes is the type of record that inspires the listener to embrace life in its totality. Loss, confusion, love, hope, and redemption all exist in the album's cosmology. It is a timeless sounding record that couldn't come at a more welcome time in our nation's history."

— Jeff Schroeder, The Smashing Pumpkins

"Don't Let Us Go" and the other tracks from 'Feel the Echoes' have a raw honesty in their lyrics and leave their own echos behind each song's message. “Listening to these songs, I hope people will say, ﻿‘That’s what I was thinking about!’ That’s what a book or a record can do: bring a voice to what people are trying to articulate." — Dan Russell﻿. Be sure to check out the album, 'Feel The Echoes" at Dan Russell Music and stay up on the latest with Dan on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DanRussellMusic/

