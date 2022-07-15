Sonablate Corp. Announces Support for CMS proposed increase in reimbursement rates for Sonablate HIFU procedure
This reclassification will allow millions of Medicare patients to have expanded access to our revolutionary Sonablate HIFU procedure.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonablate Corp., a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies, announces support for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposed rule, CY 2023 OPPS and ASC Payment System for calendar year (CY) 2023. CMS has proposed reassignment of CPT 55880 from APC (Ambulatory Payment Classification) Level 5 to APC Level 6 (APC 5376). The final CMS rule is expected to be published in the fall of this year and take effect on January 1, 2023.
— Scott Simmons, VP of US Sales
Over the course of the past year, Sonablate Corp., working with John McInnes, M.D., J.D. of the esteemed Arnold & Porter law firm, presented to CMS the clinical and economic data that supported the proposed reclassification to APC 6. If adopted, the rule would improve patient access to HIFU, support healthcare innovation and more closely align facility payments to procedure costs.
“We are extremely excited and applaud CMS for recognizing that Sonablate HIFU warranted the reclassification into the urology APC level 6 grouping. This reclassification will allow millions of Medicare patients to have expanded access to our revolutionary Sonablate HIFU procedure.” - Scott Simmons, VP of US Sales.
Because this is not a final ruling, it is critically important for our provider community and HIFU alliance partners to communicate to CMS via public comments. Sonablate Corp. encourages the provider community to voice their support to CMS. The comment period will end on September 13, 2022.
About Sonablate Corp.
Sonablate Corp. is a world leader in minimally invasive focused ultrasound technologies. Sonablate Corp. is committed to developing focused ultrasound related technologies that support precise and innovative procedures for the treatment of a range of medical conditions. Sonablate Corp., with its subsidiary Focus Surgery, Inc., designs and manufactures medical devices, including the Sonablate®, which has 510(k)clearance in the U.S and NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) approval in China; and Sonablate®, which has CE Marking and has obtained regulatory authorization in more than 50 countries outside the U.S. For the full list of indications, visit www.sonablate.com/indications. Caution: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. For additional information, visit www.sonablate.com.
Nicole Hill
Sonablate Corp.
nicolehill@sonablate.com