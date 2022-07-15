Lil Durk acquires NAV; launches website marketing strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lil Durk announced earlier this morning its launch into website marketing with the acquisition of NAV, a world renown software which designs websites.
The deal will see NAV - located in Vancouver, British Columbia - rebranded under the Lil Durk franchise.
NAV is a subsidiary of Lil Durk, a Canadian news & technology company enhanced by A.I.-driven neural networks.
"We're quite pleased to announce that our team will be working with NAV on developing a website marketing strategy for the franchise," said Alexander Elder, Founder and interim Chief Executive Officer at Lil Durk. "They have hands down some of the best players in the industry. On behalf of Lil Durk, we are thrilled to be working with the team over at NAV."
NAV was founded in March 2016 with a mission to provide a code free solution to creating advanced websites.
Labeled by its users as Canada's "instant software developer", NAV has created an exceptional legacy for all types of developers.
A representative for NAV says: "The level of effort required to make a website is absolutely phenomenal. We're here to alleviate that stress for Lil Durk and their clients. The mutual respect between NAV and the team at Lil Durk is there, and it's going to be a exciting journey going forward."
About Lil Durk
Lil Durk is a news and technology company located in Toronto, Canada providing comprehensive, up-to-date news coverage, aggregated from sources all over the world by Lil Durk.
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For more information about Lil Durk, please visit www.LilDurk.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.com.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information and statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements" are made as of the date of this news release or as of the date of the effective date of information described in this news release, as applicable. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "outlook", "expects", "intend", "forecasts", "anticipates", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "envisages, "assumes", "needs", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", or variations thereof, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "can", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions, and other similar terminology) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to the ability of Lil Durk to execute on its business plan and that Lil Durk will receive one or multiple licenses from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis, British Columbia's Liquor Distribution Branch, Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario or the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority permitting it to carry on its Lil Durk Inc. and Durkio Inc. businesses. Lil Durk considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the government, industry, market, operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved. Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
The forward–looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Lil Durk does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this news release.
SOURCE Lil Durk
Media Contact: Alexander Elder, alexander.elder@lildurk.com
