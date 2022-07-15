Governor names Kelly Schlegel to lead state’s broadband team

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday named Kelly Schlegel as the director of the state Office of Broadband Access and Expansion.

Schlegel will oversee the office, including broadband advisor Matt Schmit, to execute the state’s multi-billion-dollar strategic and operational plan to significantly expand New Mexico’s broadband capabilities.

“We are on the cusp of realizing the incredible opportunity we have to expand reliable broadband access to virtually every New Mexico community. Education, healthcare and industry all stand to reap meaningful benefits from better broadband,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Kelly is the right person to build out the state’s plan on the ground.”

“I am ready to hit the ground running to make generational change in the lives of New Mexicans,” said Schlegel. “I am grateful to the governor for this opportunity.”

Schlegel has worked in the software engineering, aerospace and technology fields for more than 40 years, including over three decades with The Boeing Company. She is a graduate of the University of New Mexico and University of Redlands in Redlands, California.

She began in her role on Monday.