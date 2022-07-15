Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,816 in the last 365 days.

Natural Gas Conundrum: Can It Be Eliminated Safely by 2050?

USEA Virtual Press Briefing on July 22 To Examine Critical Gas Issues

Can the utilities let gas go safely, and what will be the impact on the stability of the gas industry?”
— Llewellyn King
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future role of natural gas in U.S. electricity generation hangs in the balance. At present, 38 percent of the nation’s generation is from gas. Can it be eliminated by the 2050 goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions set by the Biden administration, and by some utilities themselves? Is the timetable unreasonable? Will the grid lose reliability and stability if gas is replaced solely by wind and solar?

These are the issues swirling around the future for the utilities as they plan, build, and implement their carbon-neutral futures.

The giant Tennessee Valley Authority is weighing the closure of its largest generating station, the coal-fired 2,470-megawatt Cumberland Plant, and replacing it with gas generation, if no alternatives can be found. It has released an RFP for 5,000 MW of new, carbon-free generation that may have a seminal impact if none is forthcoming in that volume and by its timeframe of 2029.

“The European Union is dealing with its gas dilemma -- and it is in an invidious position with Russian supplies -- by classifying some gas and nuclear as green. Will there be a similar compromise in the United States?” said nationally syndicated columnist Llewellyn King.

He added: “Can the utilities let gas go safely, and what will be the impact on the stability of the gas industry?”

The United States Energy Association, the umbrella organization that covers all energy sources, has scheduled a virtual press briefing on this critical issue for Friday, July 22, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

As usual, the briefing, which is one in an ongoing series, will consist of a panel of experts being questioned by a panel of top reporters. These briefings are organized and moderated by King and are introduced by USEA Acting Executive Director Sheila Hollis.

The experts:

Don Moul, Executive Vice President and COO, Tennessee Valley Authority
David Naylor, President, Rayburn Country Electric Cooperative, Rockwall, Texas
Phil Moeller, Executive Vice President, Edison Electric Institute
Jack Weixel, Senior Director, S&P Global Commodity Insights
William Hederman, Adjunct Professor, Syracuse University, formerly Director of the International Energy Agency, and Adviser to Energy Secretary Ernie Moniz

The reporters:

Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Vijay Vaitheeswaram, The Economist
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Rod Kuckro, Freelance

These briefings, which are held on Zoom, are open to all reporters, USEA members, and the public. A transcript is available following the briefing on the USEA website https://usea.org.

Register here:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vwa12zfmTSSzXT8RRPIu9Q

Llewellyn King
White House Media LLC
+1 202-441-2702
whchronicle@gmail.com

You just read:

Natural Gas Conundrum: Can It Be Eliminated Safely by 2050?

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.