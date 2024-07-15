National TV Show Examines the Transformative Role of the Cellphone
This week’s episode of “White House Chronicle," the long-running program on PBS, examines the cellphone as an instrument of change.
If you are interested in the revolution in your pocket, you will want to hear this discussion on 'White House Chronicle' on PBS. ”WASHINGTON DC, USA, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Probably no invention of the last half of the 20th century has changed our lives as profoundly as the cellphone — sometimes in unexpected ways.
This is examined on an episode of the news and public affairs program, “White House Chronicle,” which will begin airing on PBS and Public, Educational and Government cable access television stations on July 19. It will also air four times on the weekend on SiriusXM Radio’s popular POTUS (Politics of the United States), Channel 124.
The program’s guest is Christopher Guttman-McCabe, an authority on telephone and electric utility industry communication. He is interviewed by Host Llewellyn King and Co-host Adam Clayton Powell III.
Guttman-McCabe, chief regulatory and communications officer at Anterix, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based private LTE network company, talks about the remarkable trajectory of the cellphone, from the first call, 51 years ago, to its widespread and multi-functional use.
He notes that today’s cellphone has sufficient computing power to drive a submarine or manage a space shot, and pays tribute to the pioneering role played by Nextel Communications, Inc. and its cofounders, Morgan O’Brien and Brian McAuley, in the formative days of the cellphone. O’Brien and McAuley also launched Anterix.
Llewellyn King, host and executive producer of “White House Chronicle,” said, “Guttman-McCabe does a wonderful job of tracing the development and impact of cellphones. He sees no limit to the apps that will be created and will be transformative in many human endeavors.
“I’m also grateful to him for explaining the nature of spectrum, the uses of broadband and the evolution of telephone service, from 3G to 4G, now the standard service, to 5G and beyond.”
Also in this episode, Guttman-McCabe explains that Anterix offers private wireless broadband for utilities so that all of their communications are secure and can be used for everything, from simple telephone calls to moving vast quantities of data.
“The mission of ‘White House Chronicle’ is to examine the nexus between technology and society. I have often said that technology can transform society more than politics, and this episode illustrates the point,” King said.
“I particularly liked it when Adam Clayton Powell III, my co-host, reminded our audiences on TV and radio that the comic-strip character Dick Tracy’s wristwatch phone is a reality, and other wearable cellphone technology, like smart glasses, are on the horizon,” King said.
The episode can be viewed anywhere in the world on the program’s website whchronicle.com, beginning on July 20. Besides airing nationwide on PBS and PEG channels and SiriusXM Radio, “White House Chronicle” airs worldwide on Voice of America Television and Radio.
King said, “If you are interested in the revolution in your pocket, you will want to hear this discussion."
