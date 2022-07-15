Hoyer Floor Remarks in Support of Legislation to Ensure Reproductive Freedom

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor today in support of H.R. 8297, the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act and H.R. 8296, the Women's Health Protection Act. Below is a copy of his remarks as prepared for delivery and a link to the video:
