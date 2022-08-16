Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges a Navy Nuclear Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA or Their Family to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano About Compensation-It Might Be Millions

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, please call the legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000." ” — Mesothelioma Compensation Center

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center says, "If you are a Navy Nuclear Submarine Veteran and you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and or this is your husband or dad-please make his financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars.

"What makes a Navy Nuclear Submarine Veteran unique is most people like this were cross trained in a number of different jobs on a submarine-including repairs and maintenance and there is a good chance their duties put them into contact with asbestos-especially prior to 1982. If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

These are some actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney’s fees for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

*$4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

*$3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

*$3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

*$3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

*$3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.



The Mesothelioma Compensation Center specializes in assisting specific types of people who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The group's top priority is assisting US Navy Veterans, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, public-utility workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, power plant workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, millwrights, pipefitters, boiler technicians, machinists, nuclear power plant workers, hydro-electric workers or oil and gas field production workers. https://meso.dandell.com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including California, New York, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: http://www.nlm.nih.gov/medlineplus/mesothelioma.html