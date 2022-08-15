The Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran or Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer Nationwide to Call the Danziger & De Llano if Before 1982 They Had Exposure to Asbestos in The Navy or At Work-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

If your husband or dad now has lung cancer--please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000 if he had navy-work asbestos exposure before 1982.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is saying, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA and while serving in the navy or at work-prior to 1982 he had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work-please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano anytime at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran or person like this might exceed $100,000 as the representatives at Danziger & De Llano are always happy to discuss.

"The key for a Navy Veteran or person this to get compensated-is they must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work-before 1982. It is this information that will become the foundation for a compensation claim.

Some representative compensation results achieved by the lawyers at Danziger & De Llano for Navy Veterans or people who developed lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982 include:

*$1,354,000 Compensation Result received by an 81-year-old gentleman diagnosed with lung cancer who served in the US Navy as an Engineman and then spent his career working as an auto mechanic at various auto shops.

*$201,800 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the age of 70 who served in the US Navy and then went to work as a flooring contractor installing various types of flooring.

*$215,000 Compensation Result received by a 63-year-old man who worked as a laborer and diesel mechanic at a steel mill.

*$441,000 Compensation Result received by a 74-year-old gentleman who was diagnosed with lung cancer and worked as a career drywall installer.

*$187,200 Compensation Result received by an 84-year-old gentleman who worked as a diesel mechanic and welder out of a local union.

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.