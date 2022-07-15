PRESS RELEASE: Fiscal Notes: Water Planning Updates Reveal What’s Next for Water in Texas

TEXAS, July 15 - July 15, 2022

Fiscal Notes: Water Planning Updates Reveal What’s Next for Water in Texas

(AUSTIN) — Texas population growth brings higher demand for one of the state’s most precious resources — water. Ensuring our state’s finite water supplies meet future demand requires strategic planning and collaborative efforts from Texas citizens and every level of government.

In the recently released June/July issue of Fiscal Notes, the Comptroller’s office examines the state's water supplies, with specific focus on the state’s water plan and water innovations that could help meet higher demand as Texas’ population and economy grow.

“Given the tremendous growth Texas is experiencing, the state’s water plan, overseen by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), is critical to our future prosperity,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “Texas, of course, is diverse, and one plan could not address the entire state without contributions by the 16 regions in the water plan. They are integral to helping meet one of the TWDB’s core objectives: to help Texans prepare in the event of another drought of record.”

This issue of Fiscal Notes also gives updates on innovations in the water sector, that include smart water meters, wastewater reuse, desalination and purple pipelines, which carry cleaned-up water from sewage treatment plants and prepare it for uses such as irrigation.

Fiscal Notes furthers the Comptroller’s constitutional responsibility to monitor the state’s economy and estimate state government revenues. It has been published since 1975, featuring in-depth analysis concerning state finances and original research by subject-matter experts in the Comptroller’s office.