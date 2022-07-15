Submit Release
MyGrow Technologies Announces the Launch of Theaterhood.com

Launch of theaterhood.com, a web app that allows users to watch movies, shows or sporting events in their neighbor’s home or host in their own.

You used someone’s car as a taxi, used someone’s house as a rental and now you can watch a movie in someone else’s living room.”
— Del Castillo, CEO

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyGrow Technologies is excited to announce the launch of theaterhood.com, a web app that allows users to watch movies, shows or sporting events in their neighbor’s home or host in their own. Going to the theater is expensive and outdated, now you can watch movies in a spot hosted by your neighbor, or you can host and get paid immediately.

Theaterhood.com has partnered with Stripe to give users quick payout for each ticket they sell to their viewing party. A mobile IOS Theaterhood app will launch later this year that will impact functionality by helping users present and scan their tickets with the host at the location of the event.

The company is speaking with major cities like Austin, Texas to be their ticketing system for movies at the park. They hope to increase their hosting users to give people more options in where they view movies, shows and sporting events.

With the increase of straight to steaming service releases, theaterhood.com plans on becoming the number one choice for users to gather. Theaterhood.com is live in the United States and users can now host and attend viewing parties in their neighborhood.

