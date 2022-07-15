6.7± Acres w/Home/Lodge, Barn, River, Bordering Nat. Park Online Auction Bidding Set to Close Announces Nicholls Auction
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on-line auction bidding will begin to close on 6.7 +/- Acres w/3 BR/2 BA home/lodge, large barn and wooded acreage in Madison County, on Thursday, July 21 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to own or invest in a property that will meet your current or future needs,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“This property has the Robinson River running through it, and is located in close proximity to Graves Mountain Lodge and Shenandoah National Park featuring White Oak Canyon, Old Rag Mountain, waterfalls & much more,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Online Only Bidding begins to close on Thursday, July 21 at at 12:00 PM
Address -- 201 Chad Berry Lane, Syria, VA 22743, US
3 BR/2 BA home/lodge on 3 +/- acres in Madison County, VA--Outdoor Lovers Paradise!!
• This home measures 2,839 +/- total sf. (1,925 +/- sf. of living space & 914 +/- sf. basement) and features an eat-in kitchen, living room w/fireplace, dining room, unfinished walk-out cellar/basement and attic w/scuttle hole
• This home needs some TLC, but will make a wonderful primary residence, weekend retreat, hunting lodge, AirBnb, etc.!!
• Enclosed front screened porch; gravel driveway; washer/dryer convey
• Laminate, Linoleum & carpet flooring
• Heating: oil furnace w/underground tank
• Well & septic; electric water heater
• .65 +/- acre parcel w/24'x32' barn (concrete floor)
• 3 +/- acre wooded parcel
• Tax Maps: 13-3Q, 13-3F & 7-8B ; Zoning: C (Conservation); Total Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,787.84; Home was built in 1971 and has metal & wood siding
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
