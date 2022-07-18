Innovative Insurance Franchisor We Insure Opens New Agency in Sarasota, Florida
My goal is to focus on sales, and the team’s support will allow me to devote more time to that. We Insure really does make it easy to succeed.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company listed in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking for 2021, announced today the opening of We Insure Iron Mountain in Sarasota, Florida.
— Russell Isenberg
The new agency is part of We Insure’s rapid expansion into the insurance brokers and agencies industry — a sector whose annual revenue is expected to increase to more than $170 billion by 2025, according to a 2021 IBISWorld report. Agency Owner Russell Isenberg has been in customer service and sales his entire career, including 10 years as the general manager of a wellness company and four years in the insurance industry.
“Having a service team already in place is a huge advantage,” Isenberg says. “My goal is to focus on sales, and the team’s support will allow me to devote more time to that. We Insure really does make it easy to succeed.”
The mission of We Insure Iron Mountain, Isenberg says, is “to provide the best affordable option for our customers while striving for excellence through our service, which is built on a professional and positive workplace culture.”
Chris Pflueger, We Insure Chief Franchise Development Officer, adds: “We have really focused on maintaining our culture as we grow. It’s important that our franchise partners feel they’re part of our extended team and able to provide superior service to their customers so they can grow those relationships.”
We Insure is undergoing a rapid national expansion for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The company, based in Jacksonville, Fla., was the brainchild of a former captive agent with a mission to take on the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, We Insure Founder, realized his vision by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. With 10 years of success behind it, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice, service and value. The company has made significant investments in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to offer agents seamless servicing and a turnkey experience, allowing them to focus on cultivating customer relationships and growing their book of business.
Independent research firm Franchise Business Review recognized We Insure as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021 based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
Founded in 2010, We Insure is a national insurance company with more than 180 franchise offices across the U.S. In 2020, the company expanded into 14 states and grew its franchise agency footprint by 55%. The company ranks in top franchise listings and national business rankings such as Inc. 5000. We Insure recently added health insurance to its product offering of property, vehicle and business lines and surpassed a milestone of 200,000 insured customers. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Russell Isenberg
We Insure Iron Mountain
+1 941-538-5870
email us here