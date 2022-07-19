Scott Aurich, renowned CA real estate broker, defies market slowdown in search of hidden—and rewarding—opportunities

Scott Aurich

Most may sit on fence waiting for markets to shake out while Aurich seeks out current deals

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Aurich, renowned 30-year veteran of the California real estate market who has been around long enough to see plenty of market swings, has some sage advice for buyers and sellers taking the wait-and-see attitude during the current cooling-off: deals are still out there for those savvy enough to find them, according to the Coronado Broker with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I do have on-the-ground experience dealing with the market conditions on a daily basis,” says Aurich, whose extensive background in sales and development in Coronado, CA, provides clients with insights into what potential a property may have. “Coronado has withheld the downturns far better than any other market in San Diego. Now, more than ever, you will need a professional to navigate through the marketing and sale of your property or to help find and negotiate a property to purchase.”

Aurich counts himself among the bulls. “Uncertainty about the future is usually difficult to overcome, and unfortunately that is the current status,” Aurich says. However, “there will always be buyers for Coronado real estate. They may be a little more selective than they have been. I have always felt there has never been a more secure investment than the real estate I have purchased in Coronado. It’s time to make a deal.”

Although volatile markets scare off many prospective participants, others accept or even embrace the roller-coaster ride in search of opportunity heretofore unavailable. “As things slow down, having an experienced broker to help reach your goals is more important than ever. I am available almost twenty-four/seven. Give me a call. I am ready to help. 619 987 9797.”

BIO: Aurich has developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. Beginning in residential sales with his family's real estate business and then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989. Primarily focused on brokerage and development in Coronado, Scott has built a reputation for getting the job done. From representing buyers and sellers to negotiate with the city government, regarding subsidized affordable housing development, Scott proves in every transaction that he knows what he is doing and stands behind his work. Active in the community, a devoted father and husband, selling Coronado as the greatest place to live on earth come from Scott's heart. He has earned the respect of his peers. As such, he was voted President of the Coronado Association of Realtors and remains dedicated to creating an excellent working relationship among all of the Brokers and Agents on the Island. EDUCATION Baylor University 1974-1976 Stephen F. Austin State University *Bachelor of Science in Education 1976-1979 Texas Real Estate Brokers License 1979 California Real Estate Brokers License 1989 Nevada Real Estate Brokers License 1999 PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATIONS * Member of the San Diego Association of Realtors * Past President, Coronado Association of Realtors * Past Member, Board of Directors of the Coronado Association of Realtors * Past Chairman of the Board of SANDICOR (San Diego's regional multiple listing service company) * Member, National Association of Realtors * Member, California Apartment Owner's Association * Member, Coronado Chamber of Commerce * Member of the Coronado Real Estate Association PERSONAL Married since 1984 and has one son, a recent graduate from Point Loma Nazarene University. He enjoys paddle surfing, golf, horseback riding, skiing, and tournament poker.