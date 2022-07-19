Vincentric Announces 2022 Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards: Toyota Leads with A Lineup of Best-in-Class Hybrids
Vincentric’s 11th annual Canadian fleet market awards honour many best-in-class hybrids from Toyota and Volvo, with 13 auto brands receiving awards.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 11th annual Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ Awards were announced today, with Toyota winning more awards than any other OEM fleet organization. Out of Toyota’s seven total winners, five of them were hybrid vehicles. Following close behind was Volvo, coming out as the champion in the Luxury Car and Luxury SUV categories with six total winners.
Toyota’s hybrid winners were diverse across multiple vehicle categories, and included winners from the Corolla, Prius, RAV4, Highlander, and Sienna model lineups. Additionally, the Corolla S ICE earned its fourth consecutive victory in the Compact segment, and the Tundra SR Double Cab 2WD came out on top of the Full-Size 1/2-Ton Pickup segment.
Volvo also had two hybrid winners, with the S60 Momentum FWD B5 and the S90 Inscription AWD B6 claiming the top spots in their segments. The S60 and S90 are no strangers to the winner’s circle, with 2022 being the seventh overall win for an S60 and the third overall win for an S90. Other winning vehicles from Volvo were the V60, the V60 Plug-In Hybrid, the XC40, and the XC40 EV.
General Motors also had an impressive performance, tallying five winners between the Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac brands. GM’s frontrunners included the Cadillac XT5, which won for Luxury Mid-Size SUV for the fourth time; the Chevrolet Silverado 3500, which won for Full-Size 1-Ton Pickup for the third time; and the GMC Savana 3500, which won the Full-Size 1-Ton Passenger Van segment for the second year in a row.
Mercedes-Benz and Ford each demonstrated their strength in the Vans category. For Mercedes-Benz, the Sprinter 2500 Cargo and Passenger Vans, and the Sprinter 3500 Cargo Van took top honours. For Ford, the Transit Connect had both Cargo and Passenger Van award winners.
Other award-winning fleet organizations were Kia with two winners, while Audi, Infiniti, Mitsubishi, and Ram had one winner.
“The 2022 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada Awards saw many hybrid vehicles winning their segments over their gas-powered competition,” said David Wurster, Vincentric President. “This year’s award winners show that hybrids can be both a financially-sound and an environmentally-friendly option for buyers in Canada.”
To determine the 2022 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners, Vincentric performed a detailed cost of ownership analysis on over 1,700 vehicle configurations based on typical use in a commercial fleet. Each vehicle was evaluated in all 10 provinces plus the Northwest Territories using 24 different lifecycle cost scenarios and eight different cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. Winners were identified by determining which vehicles had the lowest fleet lifecycle cost in the most scenarios for its segment.
Additional information regarding the 2022 Vincentric Best Fleet Value in Canada™ award winners and the Vincentric award selection methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations such as the Canadian Automobile Association, Automotive Fleet Magazine, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan USA.
Audrey Downs
Vincentric LLC
audrey.downs@vincentric.com