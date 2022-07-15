TempStars Launches Annual Summer of Smiles, a Contest for Dental Hygienists and Dental Assistants
This contest is a win-win for everyone, from the participants to the patients, who are having a great experience with happy, incentivized hygienists and dental assistants.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, announced today the launch of its annual “Summer of Smiles” contest, which provides cash and other prizes to hygienists and dental assistants in North America who are members of TempStars and take on as many shifts as possible between now and August 31.
Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
This will be the fourth summer that TempStars has staged the contest, previously called “Summer of Love.”
The contest fits perfectly with the company’s expansion in the United States, where it has been growing by leaps and bounds.
“We now have thousands of new members across North America,” said Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars. “This contest is a win-win for everyone, from the participants to the patients, who are having a great experience with happy, incentivized hygienists and dental assistants.”
Hygienists and assistants can sign up here for free to become a member of TempStars.
The Rules
· You must be a TempStars member to participate
· Shifts must be completed on or between July 1st and August 31st 2022
· The TempStars member (hygienist or dental assistant) who completes the most shifts during this time will earn a $500 bonus from TempStars. Other prize tiers are specified to the right.
· If an office cancels a booked shift, this will be counted as +0.5 shift
· If an office changes the hours of a booked shift that causes the shift to be unacceptable to the booked member, that shift is credited as +0.5 shift
· In the unlikely event a member arrives at an office to discover the infection control protocols or PPE supplies do not adhere to provincial guidelines and must leave as a result, this will be counted as +0.5 shift
· If a member cancels a shift for any reason, this is counted as -5.0 shifts (no exceptions, although a doctor’s note may be given consideration if provided)
· If there’s a tie, then the prize goes to the one with the best reviews for those shifts
· If there’s still a tie after comparing total shifts and reviews, then the prize is split amongst those tied
· Don’t forget to manually book/report shifts – they must be for shifts completed on or between July 1st and August 31st 2021, and logged/entered by September 3rd 2021 to be counted.
“We’ll honour the rules fairly, but there may be some circumstances we didn’t anticipate when coming with this contest and the rules,” said Dr. Younger. “Therefore, ultimately judgement of the winners and the application of the rules is final, being solely and exclusively at the sole discretion of TempStars.”
The prizes in the contest are as follows:
· $500.00 for Completing Most Temping Shifts
· $200.00 for Second Place Completing Second Most Temping Shifts
· $100.00 for Third Place Completing Third Most Temping Shifts
· Complete 10 or More Shifts: Win a TempStars Scrub Cap
· Complete 20 or More Shifts: Win a TempStars Scrub Cap + TempStars T-shirt
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
