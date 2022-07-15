Submit Release
News Search

There were 895 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,777 in the last 365 days.

Orbotic Systems reveals technology to clean-up space junk

Orbotic Systems Logo

Orbotic Systems Logo

Gold D3

Gold D3

Erik with the D3

Erik with the D3

The propellant free D3 takes flight. Control and de-orbit spacecraft without dangerous propellant.

The D3 is game changing technology enabling satellites to avoid debris, maneuver without propellant, and de-orbit at the end of their mission”
— Erik T. Long
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbotic Systems today announced the successful launch of the De-orbit Drag Device (D3) aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 mission CRS-25. Developed in conjunction with NASA and University of Florida, the D3 can maneuver and de-orbit a satellite without dangerous rocket fuel. This major milestone for Orbotic Systems will provide an inexpensive de-orbiting and maneuvering solution for satellites. Removing dead satellites at the end of their mission is critical to keeping space clean and safe for everyone.

"The D3 is game changing technology enabling satellites to avoid debris, maneuver without propellant, and de-orbit at the end of their mission," says Erik T. Long, CEO at Orbotic Systems. "The D3 will solve the space junk problem before it ever starts."

The success of this highly anticipated launch comes after a series of recent accomplishments by Orbotic Systems, including:

*Architecture of machine learning software and hardware for space situational awareness.
*Shape Metal Alloy (SMA) success for CubeSat actuators.
* Multiple state of the art NASA technology license deals in 2020 and 2021.

"After nearly two years of concerted effort, we are ready to release our first product to mitigate space debris. Unrivaled and unique, our D3 technology will allow satellite operators to inexpensively maneuver, orientate, and de-orbit their spacecraft without any explosive propellant. The D3 does 80% of what rockets do at 10% of the cost."

To learn more about the D3, visit our website at https://orboticsystems.com or e-mail us at admin@orboticsystems.com

About Orbotic Systems: Orbotic Systems was formed to address the growing threat of space debris. After investigating solutions from both a business and technical perspective, Orbotic Systems was born. The goal of Orbotic Systems is to safely advance human progress in space with innovative business methods and new technology.

Orbotic Systems was designated a top ten satellite solution provider in 2021 by Aerospace & Defense Review. The D3 was one of the five winners in the aerospace category of the 2021, "Create the Future Contest."

Jane Ielmini
Orbotic Systems Inc
+1 805-941-1028 ext. 4
admin@orboticsystems.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Orbotic Systems reveals technology to clean-up space junk

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.