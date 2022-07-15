Submit Release
Hoyer Statement Announcing Floor Vote on the Right to Contraception Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this morning announcing the House will vote on the Right to Contraception Act next week:

“In his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, Justice Clarence Thomas made it very clear that the extremist ruling that ended Roe v. Wade could be used to overturn other precedents, and he specifically referenced the case that recognized Americans’ constitutional right to access contraception.  The House will not sit back and allow extremist Republicans and their judicial appointees to limit Americans’ access to contraception, which is why I will bring H.R. 8373, the Right to Contraception Act, to the House Floor next week.  I thank Chairman Pallone and the Energy and Commerce Committee for moving swiftly to ready this bill for Floor consideration.  This legislation, introduced by Rep. Kathy Manning, will protect in federal statute the rights enshrined in Griswold v. Connecticut and in Eisenstadt v. Baird.  American women deserve to be able to make decisions about their own bodies and their own lives, including whether to become pregnant and have children.  That is a basic human right that House Democrats will defend with all our strength.”

