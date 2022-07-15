Maharashtra Yuva Kala Gaurav Award announced to Film Director Aman Khan

The award will be presented by the Art Beat's Foundation, Pune. The award has been announced in recognition of his outstanding work in film industry.

SATARA, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Satara, Maharashtra based film director Aman Firoz Khan is being given this year's Youth Art Pride Award. The award will be presented by the Art Beat's Foundation, Pune. The award has been announced in recognition of his outstanding work in film industry. He is being appreciated from various levels for this. Aman Khan has directed and cinemagraphed many Marathi, Hindi Marathi films. He is also serving as the West Maharashtra President of All Indian Cineworkers Association.While giving information about this award, Art Bits Foundation Founder Director Santosh Panchal said that Art Beat's has been an organization for the last twenty years to provide a competent platform and promotion to artists and artists in the fields of painting, sculpture, music, acting, dance and folk art.Many great activities are carried out for art cars through the organization.Let us know briefly about Aman Khan :Aman Firoz Khan is an Indian film director and cinematographer who works in the Marathi and hindi film industry. Aman started his career with a Short film, Parya (2016) as a cinematographer, which won the Film Award for Best Cinematography Film in 2016. Aman has also directed a marathi featured film titled, Saint nerry marathi medium starring Mohan Joshi, Swapnil Rajshekhar, girija prabhu in prominent roles.Early Life :Aman spent his childhood in Latur district of Maharashtra. He got married to Tamanna in the year 2019. He dropped out of school after the ninth grade because he was interested in film making. He learned the art of film making from his father Firoz khan.Movie CareerAs an director :In 2016, Aman made a short film as a cinematographer titled Parya, which he says is inspired by the experiences he had growing up. The short film went on to receive a Award and aman was highly praised for his cinematography. Later, aman directed his first feature film titled, Saint nerry marathi medium in 2018. And also directed Marathi music video titled Man Chaandan Zaalaya, was released on Zee Music company on September 8, 2020.In 2021, Aman directed his second feature film titled, Ranti, starring Sanjay Khapre, Milind Shinde, Aniket Kelkar, Arun Nalawade, Vijay gite and Shraddha Bhagat. It will be releasing soon.As an Cinematographer :Apart from direction, Aman has also featured as an Cinematographer in Murder mystery knives out (2021) Waghar, and Hashtag Viral hindi film.