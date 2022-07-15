Submit Release
Lane closures planned for US 62/385

SEMINOLE – US 62/385 drivers in Seminole can expect lane closures next week as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continues work on an $18.8 million road improvements project. Starting Tuesday, July 19, the inside lane of both north- and southbound US 623/385, from County Road (CR) 200 E to 0.5 miles north of CR 104, will be closed to traffic.

The closure will allow contractor Webber, LLC, to place the asphalt surface for a temporary crossover that will be used during project construction. The crossover work is expected to take about a week to complete.

Drivers are reminded that speed limits have been lowered during construction and should take note that oversize vehicles will not be permitted through the work zone and should contact the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) at (800) 299-1700 for information on oversize and overweight load permits, road restriction or other questions.

Motorists are urged to continue to use caution when driving through the work zone, since crews will be working near traffic and should keep the following tips in mind:

  • Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
  • Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
  • Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

The work is part of a major project to completely rebuild the existing roadway and make drainage, lighting, and sidewalk improvements. The US 62/385 project limits are from County Road 104 to US 180.

