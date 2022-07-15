Chad Frantzen and Billy Epperhart on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Frantzen is founder and visionary for Authentic Wealth and Billy Epperhart is CEO of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College.WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frantzen and Epperhart are the scheduled guests on the July 18, 2022 livecast.
Frantzen is the founder and visionary for Authentic Wealth, a registered investment advisory firm. Frantzen has 20 years of experience serving families in the financial services industry to help them gain financial freedom and clarity.
He holds a business degree from Texas A&M University, where he also played football as a linebacker and 12th Man. He holds a Masters of Divinity from Global Awakening Theological Seminary. Professionally, Frantzen is registered as a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and specializes in advanced wealth management planning. “Chad enjoys bridging the gap between biblical principles of finance and leadership with the wise stewardship of financial resources,” according to his biography.
Epperhart is devoted to investing in people and is passionate about guiding others into sustainable financial freedom. Along with teaching people how to reach financial independence, he loves empowering others to build their wealth so that they can have a city and nation impact for the Kingdom of God. Epperhart is the CEO of Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College, which is home to over 800 employees.
His two nonprofits, WealthBuilders and Tricord Global, help people make sense of making money for making a difference. Through microfinance loans, Tricord Global has helped over 10,000 clients globally. As a CEO and founder of his own real estate company, he owned and supervised a multi-million-dollar real estate portfolio located in five different real estate markets.
Epperhart is also a public speaker who has authored seven books. His new book, God’s Road to Financial Freedom, was published in June of 2022.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
