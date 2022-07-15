SINGER-SONGWRITER TXNA RELEASES DREAMY EDM TRACK ‘DE LEJOS’ (FROM AFAR) — HER FIRST RELEASE AS AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST
I want my music to make people feel good. I want to inspire girls to be brave like me.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand new track from US-based Latin artist TXNA is set for release on streaming and download platforms on Friday, July 22. The track ‘De Lejos’ (From Afar) is TXNA’s first single release on her own label imprint, Casa de la Diva Publishing, which she founded in 2020.
Tropical, lo-fi electronic beats complement the up-tempo, driving pulse of the EDM track, with TXNA’s dreamy vocals conveying her emotional transformation from heartbreak to redemption, a journey of healing and personal discovery.
TXNA says, “When I was signed to my old management team and label, I never had the chance to write my own records. My sessions were arranged for me, songs were already written and picked out for me to record. Now, as an independent artist and creative being, I’ve been inspired to write my own music, based on my own life experiences.”
She continues, “‘De Lejos’ is about a former love who did wrong by me. In the lyrics, I describe how we end up at the same venue one night and I notice by the way he stares at me he’s reminiscing about the passionate love we once shared. But I don’t look at him in the same way anymore, and he has to watch on from afar as I thrive without him. I want my music to make people feel good. I want to inspire girls to be brave like me.”
Christina ‘TXNA’ Sanchez is an American-born, Puerto Rican independent artist and entertainer. Raised in North Philadelphia, TXNA was raised on the music of Salsa, Merengue, Hip Hop and R&B.
Beginning her career in radio at the age of eighteen, TXNA worked for some of Philadelphia’s top stations. She later entered the world of music as a recording artist, with her fearless personality and natural talent for performing making her one of the most in-demand entertainers in the area.
Record label interest soon followed, along with a number of global releases and collaborations. TXNA's new music is inspired by her Puerto Rican roots and her experiences traveling the world as a young woman. TXNA has overcome much adversity in the music industry, and in response has established her own label, Casa de la Diva Publishing, which is the natural home of the new track.
TXNA shares snapshots of her life and career through her Instagram page, which boasts over 82k followers.
The pre-save link for ‘De Lejos’ is available on https://linktr.ee/txna and the track is available on all streaming and download platforms from Friday, July 22.
