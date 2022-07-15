The Preferred Group of Tampa, a Collection Agency in Tampa, Moved to New Location

Preferred Group of Tampa Logo Tampa Collection Agency Preferred Group of Tampa Team Debt Collection Agency in Tampa Preferred Group of Tampa Team

The Preferred Group of Tampa, a collection agency in Tampa, has announced that they have moved to a new location. Their new location opened earlier this year.

We plan to accomplish even more at this new location of quality business for companies all over the country” — David Kelley

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Preferred Group of Tampa, a debt collection agency in Tampa , has announced that they have moved to a new location. Their Tampa location officially opened for business earlier this year. At this location, The Preferred Group of Tampa will still offer the same quality service for both consumers and businesses. The Preferred Group of Tampa's new location is at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637 in the Regus building.“This is a big move for both management and the team below us that works diligently to keep our clients and consumers happy,” David Kelley said, who is the owner of the Preferred Group of Tampa. “We couldn’t be any more thankful for the opportunity to offer a higher quality service to our clienteles and just how much love the community has shown us these last 35+ years.”The cardiology collection agency in Tampa is a faith-based, customer service-centric accounts receivables recovery company that partners with both service-based businesses and healthcare providers, hospitals, and physician groups to recoup the financial resources they need to fulfill their mission of providing quality, compassionate health care. With expertise in Revenue Cycle Management, the Preferred Group of Tampa compassionately and professionally provides Extended Business Operations, third-party debt recovery, and consultation and in-service leadership development.“We plan to accomplish even more at this new location of quality business for companies all over the country,” David said. “Our love for the industry extends beyond just collections… it’s also about building long-lasting relationships with our clients.”For more information regarding Preferred Group of Tampa, please visit www.preferredgroupoftampa.com or call (800) 741-0802. In addition, one can visit the Preferred Group of Tampa new location at 8875 Hidden River Parkway, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33637.

Tampa Collection Agency Five Star Review