Angel Intuitive Michael André Ford to Hold July 29-31 Event at Omega Institute for Guests to Hear, Feel & See Angels.
We look forward to Michael and lots of Angels being here for our guests that weekend! What he does is quite unusual and this should be a joy-filled event, to say the least.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Angel Intuitive Michael André Ford will hold a 3-day workshop at Omega Institute to help guests meet, hear and see Angels plus other loving figures like Mary, Buddha, Sai Baba, Chögyam Trungpa, Mother Teresa... from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 in Rhinebeck, NY.
— Omega Institute's Director of Rhinebeck Programs Carol Donahoe
Michael André Ford added, “Angels are here for us as needed, always. Trust in this. Hearing and seeing Angels is simpler than people realize. Allow, ask & receive. Thinking is the only block. The Omega event will be exciting, and, by the end, guests may be able to see & hear together.”
Guests can get any answers to their life questions, plus hugs and see. All languages/dialects are spoken. It’s direct. Michael doesn’t see questions or answers. There are photos of Angels too.
Who's already done this? Current/ex-staff, teachers or executives from: Stanford, Columbia, UCSD, Omega, Canyon Ranch, Kripalu, Spirit Rock, Alternatives UK, Chopra Center, 1440, Esalen, Gaia, Austin Opera, Capital Factory, Austin City Limits, plus doctors, nurses, 20 show hosts, an ex-Miss USA, literary agents, a well-known Happiness Psychologist, a Buddhist Chaplain, a 20-year Seton Hospital director, the Buddhist teacher in Jack Canfield’s “Soul of Success” film…
For event information, visit: www.eOmega.org/July
About Michael André Ford
For Michael’s information and 75+ testimonials, visit: www.MichaelAndreFord.com
His $4.99 “Listening to Angels” book ranked #2 in Amazon’s “Angel” category (4/30/22): www.Amazon.com/author/angels
About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies
Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation's most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit, Omega offers diverse, innovative educational experiences that inspire personal and social change. Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world.
Notable speakers over the past 45 years include: Maya Angelou, Eckhart Tolle, Pema Chödrön, Ram Dass, Thich Nhat Hanh, Elizabeth Gilbert, Jane Goodall, Deepak Chopra & Byron Katie.
Omega Institute was co-founded in 1977 by New York Times best-selling author and “Super Soul Sunday” guest Elizabeth Lesser. For general Omega information, visit: eOmega.org
American Angel Intuitive Michael André Ford invites you to attend July 29-31 Omega Institute to Meet + Hear Angels and other loving figures