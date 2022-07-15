Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,794 in the last 365 days.

Angel Intuitive Michael André Ford to Hold July 29-31 Event at Omega Institute for Guests to Hear, Feel & See Angels.

Meet Angels with Michael André Ford at Omega Institute July 29-31, 2022

Meet Angels with Michael André Ford at Omega Institute July 29-31, 2022

We look forward to Michael and lots of Angels being here for our guests that weekend! What he does is quite unusual and this should be a joy-filled event, to say the least.”
— Omega Institute's Director of Rhinebeck Programs Carol Donahoe
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Angel Intuitive Michael André Ford will hold a 3-day workshop at Omega Institute to help guests meet, hear and see Angels plus other loving figures like Mary, Buddha, Sai Baba, Chögyam Trungpa, Mother Teresa... from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 in Rhinebeck, NY.

"We look forward to Michael and lots of Angels being here for our guests that weekend! What he does is quite unusual and this should be a joy-filled event, to say the least," said Carol Donahoe, Director of Rhinebeck Programs at Omega Institute.

Michael André Ford added, “Angels are here for us as needed, always. Trust in this. Hearing and seeing Angels is simpler than people realize. Allow, ask & receive. Thinking is the only block. The Omega event will be exciting, and, by the end, guests may be able to see & hear together.”

Guests can get any answers to their life questions, plus hugs and see. All languages/dialects are spoken. It’s direct. Michael doesn’t see questions or answers. There are photos of Angels too.

Who's already done this? Current/ex-staff, teachers or executives from: Stanford, Columbia, UCSD, Omega, Canyon Ranch, Kripalu, Spirit Rock, Alternatives UK, Chopra Center, 1440, Esalen, Gaia, Austin Opera, Capital Factory, Austin City Limits, plus doctors, nurses, 20 show hosts, an ex-Miss USA, literary agents, a well-known Happiness Psychologist, a Buddhist Chaplain, a 20-year Seton Hospital director, the Buddhist teacher in Jack Canfield’s “Soul of Success” film…

For event information, visit: www.eOmega.org/July

About Michael André Ford
For Michael’s information and 75+ testimonials, visit: www.MichaelAndreFord.com
His $4.99 “Listening to Angels” book ranked #2 in Amazon’s “Angel” category (4/30/22): www.Amazon.com/author/angels

About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies
Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation's most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit, Omega offers diverse, innovative educational experiences that inspire personal and social change. Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world.

Notable speakers over the past 45 years include: Maya Angelou, Eckhart Tolle, Pema Chödrön, Ram Dass, Thich Nhat Hanh, Elizabeth Gilbert, Jane Goodall, Deepak Chopra & Byron Katie.

Omega Institute was co-founded in 1977 by New York Times best-selling author and “Super Soul Sunday” guest Elizabeth Lesser. For general Omega information, visit: eOmega.org

Michael André Ford
www.MichaelAndreFord.com
email us here

American Angel Intuitive Michael André Ford invites you to attend July 29-31 Omega Institute to Meet + Hear Angels and other loving figures

You just read:

Angel Intuitive Michael André Ford to Hold July 29-31 Event at Omega Institute for Guests to Hear, Feel & See Angels.

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.