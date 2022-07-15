Matcherry.com Forms Strategic Partnership with Parentsnkids.org

A new, breakthrough dating blog and a revolutionary parenting site have teamed up.

UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the dating website - Matcherry.com, and the parenting blog – Parentsnkids.org have formed a strategic partnership.

"We are very excited about this," a company spokesperson for Matcherry.com and Parentsnkids.org said.

The strategic partnership, according to company representatives, is about co-branding and co-marketing. Both sites offer life experience, marriage, relationship, and family related advice.

Matcherry.com features content inspired by relationship specialists, rabbis, marriage therapists, and counselors. And Parentsnkids.org strives to provide its community of caregivers with the best parenting content possible.

For example, pregnancy and developmental milestones are discussed in a non-judgmental and supportive way, and critical discussions about mental health, family dynamics, and what it means to be a parent in these challenging times.

"All parents and families are welcome here, regardless of their racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic background," the spokesperson said. "A diverse team of authors, editors and subject matter experts collaborates on our style guide and content, which is regularly updated to reflect current social norms and remove any obsolete gender stereotypes."

The spokesperson pointed out that it is up to its top-notch staff of editors, writers, and industry experts to provide readers with the expert information and gorgeous inspiration they need to assist them in organizing this big occasion.

"People around the world really need help and don't know where to turn," the spokesperson noted. "The material we serve you is based on the most popular and trending topics on the web.”

For more information, please visit www.matcherry.com, or visit https://parentsnkids.org/.

