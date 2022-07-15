Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,776 in the last 365 days.

Matcherry.com Forms Strategic Partnership with Parentsnkids.org

A new, breakthrough dating blog and a revolutionary parenting site have teamed up.

UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with the dating website - Matcherry.com, and the parenting blog – Parentsnkids.org have formed a strategic partnership.

"We are very excited about this," a company spokesperson for Matcherry.com and Parentsnkids.org said.

The strategic partnership, according to company representatives, is about co-branding and co-marketing. Both sites offer life experience, marriage, relationship, and family related advice.

Matcherry.com features content inspired by relationship specialists, rabbis, marriage therapists, and counselors. And Parentsnkids.org strives to provide its community of caregivers with the best parenting content possible.

For example, pregnancy and developmental milestones are discussed in a non-judgmental and supportive way, and critical discussions about mental health, family dynamics, and what it means to be a parent in these challenging times.

"All parents and families are welcome here, regardless of their racial, ethnic, or socioeconomic background," the spokesperson said. "A diverse team of authors, editors and subject matter experts collaborates on our style guide and content, which is regularly updated to reflect current social norms and remove any obsolete gender stereotypes."

The spokesperson pointed out that it is up to its top-notch staff of editors, writers, and industry experts to provide readers with the expert information and gorgeous inspiration they need to assist them in organizing this big occasion.

"People around the world really need help and don't know where to turn," the spokesperson noted. "The material we serve you is based on the most popular and trending topics on the web.”

For more information, please visit www.matcherry.com, or visit https://parentsnkids.org/.

###

About Matcherry

Matcherry is a dating website that features content inspired by relationship specialists, rabbis, marriage therapists, and counselors.

About ParentsnKids.org

We present our readers with accurate, trustworthy, credible, interesting, and well-balanced information about parenting. The material you see on parentsnkids.org is put together by a team of seasoned editors and parenting journalists.

Rachel Lashley
Matcherry
email us here

You just read:

Matcherry.com Forms Strategic Partnership with Parentsnkids.org

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.