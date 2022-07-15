Gastro Enterology Disposable Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

TMR Image

Gastro Enterology Disposable Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: Gastro enterology disposable products are disposable tubes used for gastro intestinal drainage or operative drainage during surgery. Products included in this category are infant feed tubes, Ryle's tube, Kehr T-tube, rectal catheter, and other disposable products.

These disposable tubes are nontoxic and manufactured from medical grade PVC compound. The application of gastro enterology disposable products are nutritional feeding for neonates and post-operative drainage.

Global Gastro Enterology Disposable Market: Key Trends

The global gastro enterology disposable market is driven by rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increase in demand for disposable diagnostic kits & equipment

Rise in concerns about cross-contamination and increase in usage of disposable products are projected to boost the growth of the global gastro enterology disposable market during the forecast period

Increase in support from medical specialists for using single use or disposable products is anticipated to fuel the growth the global market in the near future. Moreover, rise in demand for medical disposable products in gastric diseases is expected to accelerate the growth of the global gastro enterology disposable market.

Gastro Enterology Disposable Market Segmentation

In terms of product, the global gastro enterology disposable market can be classified into rectal catheter, infant feeding tube, Ryle's tube, Kehr T-tube, Levin's tube, and others. The Kehr T-tube segment is likely to dominate the global market as these tubes are used for post-operative gastric drainage.

Based on application, the global gastro enterology disposable market can be categorized into gastro intestinal drainage, post-operative drainage, nutritional feeding purposes, and others. The gastro intestinal drainage segment is projected to dominate the global gastro enterology disposable market during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global gastro enterology disposable market can be divided into diagnostic centers, clinics, and hospitals. The hospitals segment accounted for major market share in 2020 due to increase in patient compliance for gastric disease.

North America to Capture Major Share of Global Gastro Enterology Disposable Market

North America is projected to dominate the global market in terms of share during the forecast period due to well-established healthcare infrastructure and rise in awareness about disposable medical products. Moreover, increase in the geriatric population and surge in prevalence of gastric diseases are anticipated to propel the gastro enterology disposable market in North America in the next few years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, nearly 22.5 million people suffered from digestive system diseases in the U.S.

The gastro enterology disposable market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to rapid adoption of minimally invasive surgeries in countries in the region and increase in burden of chronic diseases

Key Players Operating in Global Gastro Enterology Disposable Market

Major players operating in the global gastro enterology disposable market are:

Advin Healthcare

Ants Medical

GPC Medical Ltd.

Omex Medical Technology

Symon Surgicals Corporation

Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd.

Saintroy Lifescience

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Romsons

Angiplast Pvt. Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Proexamine Surgicals Pvt. Ltd.

GWS Surgicals LLP

GPC Medical Limited

Others prominent players

