The Internet 2.0 Conference Reveals Dates For Its Winter 2022 Edition In The USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Internet 2.0 Conference a 3-day conference with an objective to inspire people through knowledge dissemination and discovery, has recently announced that its upcoming Winter Edition will take place at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA, on December 19-21, 2022.
The event provides an international platform where ideas can be exchanged at an accelerated rate while also inviting well-known speakers from around the world to share their expertise on various technology topics. Within the course of 3 days, all eyes will be on this conference to see what is next in terms of technological innovation. It aspires to be a platform where new trends are explored and where businesses find solutions to stay ahead of their competition. All this is made possible because people from across industries come together to brainstorm how to make technology work for society and for communities.
While talking about the conference team’s plans, Megha Sisodia, Manager, Internet 2.0 Conference, commented, “We have been inspired by those trailblazers who sought to make a difference through their endeavors and are looking forward to hearing from them during the upcoming event.”
She further added, “The conference’s previous edition had attracted senior technologists from Amazon, Salesforce, DataPrime, Kyndryl, Zoho, and Salesforce, to name a few. The response from the tech community has been nothing short of amazing, and we hope to introduce similar events in the near future. And yes, we will definitely up the ante with our Winter feature!”
The Internet 2.0 Conference strives to offer room for growth and facilitates networking among established and emerging tech leaders. In its upcoming Las Vegas event, the conference will have engaging speaker sessions, panel discussions, fireside chats, and live Q/A sessions. It has a diverse agenda that will explore crucial subjects, from the concerning spike of tech spam, scams, and fraud, developments taking place in the arenas of blockchain, 3D printing, and web development, to evolving data privacy protocols in the post-COVID-19 digital landscape. Apart from this, the event will also honor a few of the outgoing leaders during its unique recognition session.
In attendance will be professionals from the robotics, AI, ML, cloud computing, and cybersecurity fields who are dedicated to exploring cutting-edge technological developments As technology increasingly seeps its way into our day-to-day tasks, the Internet 2.0 Conference is ready to discuss how it all works and how businesses can leverage new tech and tools to augment their growth. For more information, visit www.internet2conf.com/usa-2022
Media contact:
Internet 2.0 Conference
+1 (346) 226-8280
contact@internet2conf.com
