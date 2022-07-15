Nonpartisan Non-Profit Let’s Be Purple Releases Congressional Rankings
Let’s Be Purple, a non-profit seeking to heal divisions in the US, announced rankings of how well each US Senator and Representative works across party lines,
We founded Let’s Be Purple because we believe that people with different ideologies can work together to make our country better.”HUNTERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Be Purple, an innovative non-profit seeking to heal political divisions in the US, announced today the release of their full congressional rankings. The ratings score US Senators and Representatives on how well they work across party lines, with a purple ranking being awarded to those that score the best and a yellow ranking for those that score the worst.
— John Colberg, Founder, Let's Be Purple
The ratings are based upon a number of factors including the percentage of bills cosponsored with a member of the opposing party, the percentage of votes in favor of legislation supported by a majority of both parties and the number of bills authored with a member of the opposing party. Of the 100 Senators, only 5 received a purple ranking, and less than 1% of the more than 430 members of the House of Representatives received a purple ranking (4 members). While all nine of the purple members of congress came from the Republican party, the GOP also represented a majority of the yellow ranking members.
“A majority of people, regardless of party affiliation, have said they want their elected representatives to work in a bipartisan manner and be willing to make compromises to get things done. Our rankings provide a nonpartisan measure of how well they do that,” said John Colberg, Founder of Let’s Be Purple. “We founded Let’s Be Purple because we believe that people with different ideologies can work together to make our country better.”
While the congressional member ranking is their latest data set, Let’s Be Purple previously released rankings of TV and print news sources based on credibility and bias. They also highlight concepts and ideas that are embraced by people across the political spectrum. In addition, they have created the Promise to be Purple, 8 steps individuals can take to create an environment in which people of different ideologies can work together. For more information on Let’s Be Purple please visit their website at www.letsbepurple.org or follow them on all major social media platforms.
###
About Let’s Be Purple
Let’s Be Purple is a public charity under IRC 509(a)(2) whose mission is to heal the divisions in our country, political and otherwise, and foster an environment where people of different ideologies work together. Founded in 2021, the organization strives for a country that is truly the United States and not red states and blue states; and a world – both online and in person – where people are treated with mutual respect. For more information on Let’s Be Purple you can visit their website at www.letsbepurple.org or follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
John Colberg
Let's Be Purple
+1 704-445-5300
jcolberg@letsbepurple.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other