Submit Release
News Search

There were 941 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,790 in the last 365 days.

Nonpartisan Non-Profit Let’s Be Purple Releases Congressional Rankings

The top 5 and bottom 5 ranked Senators

The top 5 and bottom 5 ranked Senators

Let’s Be Purple, a non-profit seeking to heal divisions in the US, announced rankings of how well each US Senator and Representative works across party lines,

We founded Let’s Be Purple because we believe that people with different ideologies can work together to make our country better.”
— John Colberg, Founder, Let's Be Purple
HUNTERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s Be Purple, an innovative non-profit seeking to heal political divisions in the US, announced today the release of their full congressional rankings. The ratings score US Senators and Representatives on how well they work across party lines, with a purple ranking being awarded to those that score the best and a yellow ranking for those that score the worst.

The ratings are based upon a number of factors including the percentage of bills cosponsored with a member of the opposing party, the percentage of votes in favor of legislation supported by a majority of both parties and the number of bills authored with a member of the opposing party. Of the 100 Senators, only 5 received a purple ranking, and less than 1% of the more than 430 members of the House of Representatives received a purple ranking (4 members). While all nine of the purple members of congress came from the Republican party, the GOP also represented a majority of the yellow ranking members.

“A majority of people, regardless of party affiliation, have said they want their elected representatives to work in a bipartisan manner and be willing to make compromises to get things done. Our rankings provide a nonpartisan measure of how well they do that,” said John Colberg, Founder of Let’s Be Purple. “We founded Let’s Be Purple because we believe that people with different ideologies can work together to make our country better.”

While the congressional member ranking is their latest data set, Let’s Be Purple previously released rankings of TV and print news sources based on credibility and bias. They also highlight concepts and ideas that are embraced by people across the political spectrum. In addition, they have created the Promise to be Purple, 8 steps individuals can take to create an environment in which people of different ideologies can work together. For more information on Let’s Be Purple please visit their website at www.letsbepurple.org or follow them on all major social media platforms.
###
About Let’s Be Purple
Let’s Be Purple is a public charity under IRC 509(a)(2) whose mission is to heal the divisions in our country, political and otherwise, and foster an environment where people of different ideologies work together. Founded in 2021, the organization strives for a country that is truly the United States and not red states and blue states; and a world – both online and in person – where people are treated with mutual respect. For more information on Let’s Be Purple you can visit their website at www.letsbepurple.org or follow them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

John Colberg
Let's Be Purple
+1 704-445-5300
jcolberg@letsbepurple.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Nonpartisan Non-Profit Let’s Be Purple Releases Congressional Rankings

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.