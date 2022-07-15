Jose Eshkenazi Smeke: World Cup in Qatar the new door for tourism
The expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke analyze the impacts of the Qatar World Cup in the tourism sector.
The results in terms of security in Mexico City allow that the North American World Cup is the opportunity to promote the tourism industry in Mexico to a new level through sports marketing,”KEY BISCAYNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tourism is consolidated as one of the bases for the economic development of cities. The real estate crisis in the office sector has changed the vision of the primary administrators of the cities in terms of creating the best environments for tourism development.
— Jose Eshkenazi Smeke
"Sporting events have proven effective in capturing economic activity in the world's major cities," emphasized sports marketing expert Jose Eshkenazi Smeke.
In general, in this economy, with signs of growth and contraction in various sectors, the live entertainment industry is on the rise. The average price of entertainment events is increasing. Since sanitary restrictions have decreased in different countries, the number of entertainment events that occur during 2022 has been growing. Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami Mexico City, New York, among others has permanent tour concerts.
"Certainly, we see a positive change mainly in the Formula One events. Adding Miami and Vegas as venues for these events shows a relevant change. Vegas, with the entrance to the NFL and Formula ONE, and Miami expanding its range of events, show the strength that sports tourism integrates with the growth of cities. With the 2022 World Cup, Doha is a pole of attraction that, together with Dubai, will further position this area of the planet as a tourist destination. For example, they have opened more than 50 daily flights between Doha and Dubai during the World Cup celebration. In this sense, sports marketing takes an evolution towards the positioning of cities", commented the expert José Eshkenazi Smeke.
The numbers are in line with what Eshkenazi Smeke pointed out, the Qatar General Civil Aviation Authority expects the arrival of some 34 million passengers at its airports in 2022, and the number of visitors during November and December could likely reach 8.9 million.
The North American World Cup organization authorities have several lessons that must be considered. The US and Mexico are becoming increasingly consolidated as tourist powers, and for Mexico, it is the opportunity to put CDMX on the tourism map at the level of Cancun. Recent efforts in terms of public safety in reducing the incidence of crime raise the possibility of positively expanding the impact of the World Cup on the image of CDMX. "The results in terms of security in Mexico City allow, if this trend continues, that the North American World Cup is the opportunity to promote the tourism industry in Mexico to a new level through sports marketing," said Jose Eshkenazi Smeke, CEO of Soccer Media Solutions.
Who is Jose Eshkenazi Smeke?
Jose Eshkenazi is one of the leading Spanish-speaking sports marketing experts. General Director of Soccer Media Solutions, a leading live entertainment segment company, has recently entered the digital marketing universe with Trebel, a leading platform for free music downloads. Soccer Media Solutions is the leading company in virtual advertising in Latam. Soccer Media Solutions has operations in Latin America, USA and other countries.
