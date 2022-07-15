Columbus Named Leader in the Accounting Today 2022 Top 100 VARs List
Columbus, a global IT services and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving 5,000+ customers worldwide, is honored to announce it has been named one of the leaders in the Accounting Today’s Top 100 VARs for 2022. Columbus, a Microsoft and Infor technology partner, landed at No. 4 on the list.
The annual report from Accounting Today, a leading information resource for public accountants, highlights the top technology VARs in the accounting space.
“We are honored to be recognized as No. 4 on this list for our services consulting on, implementing and supporting Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Infor M3 and other leading solutions for accounting professionals in the U.S. and globally,” said Paul Gomez, CEO, Columbus US. “I’m proud of our team as we continue to focus on empowering our clients in their digital transformation journey.”
Columbus’s experts design, implement and maintain business applications to help businesses succeed in the digital age, including cloud ERP, managed services and data and analytics. Columbus also offers industry-specific solutions and services for food and beverage; manufacturing; medical device; rental, lease & equipment; and retail and distribution industries.
The full report that includes names of the companies selected for this year’s Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is available for download at: The VAR 100 | Accounting Today
Contact
Patric Timmermans, Marketing Director, Columbus U.S.
Patric.timmermans@columbusglobal.com
About Columbus
Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving 5,000+ customers worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies transform, maximize and futureproof their business digitally. We are specialized within the industries retail, distribution, food and manufacturing. We offer a comprehensive solution portfolio with deep industry knowledge, extensive technology expertise and profound customer insight. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we can deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. www.columbusglobal.com
Patric Timmermans
