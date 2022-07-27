Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 212,092 in the last 365 days.

Enginuity Powers Systems Announces Launch of U.S. Army RTG-5H Program

Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market.

The RTG-5H will provide for the potential power of current Army 2kW, 3kW, and 5kW generators in a single platform at a greatly reduced weight, enabling flexible, portable, and reliable power in theatre.

Innovative new military grade hybrid generator to provide power in support of tactical capabilities

Enginuity is committed to supporting the U.S. Army’s small power requirements by continuing to design and optimize power systems that support Department of Defense initiatives.”
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, CEO, Enginuity Power Systems
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) announces the launch of a $3.6 million U.S. Army contract for the Ruggedized Tactical Generator - 5 Hybrid (RTG-5H)
program for the building of a 2 - 5kW load following hybrid generator set under the CACI PrimeContract.

The RTG-5H is Enginuity's next generation 2-kW load following hybrid generator set. This innovative system will provide for the potential power of current Army 2kW, 3kW, and 5kW generators in a single platform at a greatly reduced weight, enabling flexible, portable, and reliable power in theatre.

The RTG-5H has the potential to significantly advance the Warfighter tactical capabilities by providing power for energy weapons, tent cities, smart grid application, mobile kitchens, brigade power, and more in a single platform.

"This marks a significant milestone as we move forward to advance U.S. Army small power systems, leveraging a decade of Department of Defense investments in advanced power generation and power electronics technologies, including hybridization." said Lara Reyes, Senior Director of Government Markets for Enginuity.

The RTG-5H is adaptable to any tactical environment, providing the Warfighter the flexibility needed to readily adapt to the fast-changing digital battlespace requirements.

Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique added, "Enginuity is committed to supporting the U.S. Army's small power requirements by continuing to design and optimize power systems that support Department of Defense initiatives."

About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is inventing new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings.

For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.

Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 301-787-3743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Enginuity Powers Systems Announces Launch of U.S. Army RTG-5H Program

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.