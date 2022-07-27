Enginuity Powers Systems Announces Launch of U.S. Army RTG-5H Program
Innovative new military grade hybrid generator to provide power in support of tactical capabilities
Enginuity Power Systems (Enginuity) announces the launch of a $3.6 million U.S. Army contract for the Ruggedized Tactical Generator - 5 Hybrid (RTG-5H)
program for the building of a 2 - 5kW load following hybrid generator set under the CACI PrimeContract.
The RTG-5H is Enginuity's next generation 2-kW load following hybrid generator set. This innovative system will provide for the potential power of current Army 2kW, 3kW, and 5kW generators in a single platform at a greatly reduced weight, enabling flexible, portable, and reliable power in theatre.
The RTG-5H has the potential to significantly advance the Warfighter tactical capabilities by providing power for energy weapons, tent cities, smart grid application, mobile kitchens, brigade power, and more in a single platform.
"This marks a significant milestone as we move forward to advance U.S. Army small power systems, leveraging a decade of Department of Defense investments in advanced power generation and power electronics technologies, including hybridization." said Lara Reyes, Senior Director of Government Markets for Enginuity.
The RTG-5H is adaptable to any tactical environment, providing the Warfighter the flexibility needed to readily adapt to the fast-changing digital battlespace requirements.
Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique added, "Enginuity is committed to supporting the U.S. Army's small power requirements by continuing to design and optimize power systems that support Department of Defense initiatives."
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is inventing new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings.
For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.
