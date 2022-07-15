smartKYC Wins Two Prestigious Awards
smartKYC’s contribution to the due diligence industry results in awards across several disciplines, including technology, AI and ESG.
Congratulations smartKYC for winning this year’s RegTech Insight Award Europe for ‘Best Know Your Customer Solution”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- smartKYC is the world’s most advanced enterprise solution for due diligence automation. Comprising a diverse team of experts in the field of open source intelligence technology, smartKYC marries technical excellence with pioneering market expertise.
Recently, smartKYC’s contribution to the due diligence industry has been getting them noticed and they have garnered awards across several disciplines, including technology, AI and ESG. Just last month, they won two prestigious awards. First, they won ‘Best Know Your Customer Solution’ in RegTech Insight Awards 2022.
Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, said, “Congratulations smartKYC for winning this year’s RegTech Insight Award Europe for ‘Best Know Your Customer Solution.’ This year’s RegTech Insight Europe awards have been extremely popular and competitive, highlighting established solution providers and innovative newcomers that help capital markets participants respond effectively and efficiently to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services industry.”
Second, they won in the Computing Awards for the third year in a row, this time in the category of ‘Explainable AI.’ These prestigious awards recognise the best companies, individuals, and projects in the AI space today. This is the first time they have won in this category. Last year, they won the title of ‘The Most Innovative Use of AI’ for our False Hit Filtering solution, which through the use of technology and AI, can complete a task that otherwise would have taken a team of 50 over a year’s worth of human labour in just 50 hours. Also, in 2020, they won the title of ‘Best Use of AI.’
Previous awards
These awards from RegTech Insight and Computing.co.uk add to smartKYC’s list of previous accolades including:
2021
- Computing.co.uk Technology Product Awards 2021: ‘The Most Innovative Use of AI’
- Computing AI & Machine Learning Awards 2021: ‘Best Use of Automation’
- RegTech Insight Awards 2021 Europe: ‘Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance’
- Chartis’ RiskTech100 2022 Awards: ‘Rising Star’
2020
- Computing.co.uk AI & Machine Learning Awards 2020: ‘Best Use of AI.’
- RegTech Insight Awards 2020: ‘Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance’
2019
- Data Management Insight Awards 2019: ‘Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution’
- RegTech 100 List
- WealthTech 100 List
Upcoming awards:
smartKYC is also very pleased to announce that they have been shortlisted in the following categories at the ESG Insight Awards, 2022:
- Best ESG KYC surveillance provider
- Best controversy monitoring solution for ESG
- Best AI / ML solution for ESG
These new ESG Insight Awards have been designed to shine a light on providers who help financial institutions navigate to navigate challenges in meeting ESG requirements and celebrate innovations that help fuel progress in the industry. The awards will be celebrated with an exclusive reception in London on 12th October, 2022.
About smartKYC
smartKYC’s team comprises experts in the field of open source intelligence technology. We have assembled a diverse, international team that marries technical excellence with pioneering market expertise.
Over several years and backed by private funding and entrepreneurial commitment, smartKYC has been developed to solve the seemingly intractable problem of mechanising open source due diligence and removing the challenges that languages present.
Today, smartKYC is the world’s most advanced enterprise solution for due diligence automation.
smartKYC leadership team:
CEO: Dermot Corrigan (https://www.linkedin.com/in/dermot-corrigan-66a2002/)
COO: Hugo Chamberlain (https://www.linkedin.com/in/hugo-chamberlain-99a1b27/)
Carley Quigley
smartKYC
