Proteomics Market 2027 Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Size, Share, Future Growth

Proteomics industry

Proteomics market was valued at $21.12 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $49.97 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteomics market has the capacity to explain questions that were unsolved by genomics, as proteins are the functional unit of cells. Advancements in technologies such as mass spectrometry and chromatography and development of computer algorithms for database searching facilitate proteomics research. The analysis of target proteins for disease diagnosis is the largest application of proteomics.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key companies profiled in the proteomics market report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caprion Biosciences, and others.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The reagents segment generated the highest revenue in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

• The instruments segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• Drug discovery dominated the global proteomics applications market in 2019, accounting for nearly 60.0% of the share of the proteomics market size in 2019.

• In 2019, the U.S. was the leading country, occupying the largest proteomics market share in North America.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

Most markets are dropping down as COVID-19 outbreak has negatively affected various healthcare related markets. The development of therapeutic and preventive strategies requires an accurate understanding of the role that proteins play in the SARS-CoV-2 infection process and progression of COVID-19. A wide array of identification and separation techniques can isolate proteins from complex mixtures, facilitating the analysis of protein-protein interactions, temporal expression patterns and cellular or subcellular distribution. For instance, most common separation methods are one- and two-dimensional gel electrophoresis and high-performance liquid chromatography, whereas mass spectrometry (MS) forms the backbone of protein detection and identification. MS-based detection can provide simple and rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2, even among recovered patients. Hence, in the perspective of COVID-19, proteomics can help to reveal novel biomarkers and define point-of-care procedures that could mean cost-effective healthcare can be delivered closer to the patient.

The key drivers of the proteomics market include increased in popularity of personalized medicines, surge in R&D expenditure and technological advancements associated with proteomics components. Moreover, high costs associated with proteomics components and dearth of skilled professionals hamper the market growth. Conversely lucrative opportunities associated with biomarker identification and developments in mass spectrometry-based proteomics are expected to provide lucrative proteomics market growth opportunities.

The protein microarray segment generated the highest revenue in 2019 in the proteomics instruments market, owing to high usage of this technology to track protein interactions in lesser time as compared to other technologies. Moreover, this method is labor-intensive and cost-effective. With the help of protein array, the comprehensive information about the DNA/RNA binding proteins can be made available.

By reagents segment, immunoassays held the highest proteomics market share in the total market, as they are extensively utilized in primary screening in drug discovery and microarray technologies. On the basis of application, the drug discovery segment accounted for the majority market share in 2019, owing to increase in awareness of personalized medicines in both emerging and developed markets, thereby boosting the proteomics market growth in coming years.

North America held the largest proteomics market share of nearly 39.0% of the total market in 2019, due to increase in popularity and adoption of personalized medicines and favorable government funding & initiatives to develop novel therapeutics. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2019 to 2027, owing to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in interest of researchers to utilize proteomics in disease diagnosis & treatment.

The global proteomics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and services. The reagents segment is further classified into microarray, spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, immunoassay, and protein fractionation reagents. Likewise, the proteomics instruments segment is sub segmented into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. The spectrometry segment is subdivided into mass spectrometry and NMR spectrometry. Similarly, the chromatography segment is sub classified into HPLC systems, ion chromatography, affinity chromatography, and supercritical fluid chromatography. The applications covered in the study include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. Region wise, the proteomics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

