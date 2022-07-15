Himiway Introduces 4 New Long-Range Fat Tire Electric Bikes in Germany
Himiway Bike, the long-range ebike expert, is set to open a new era of long-range electric bikes by launching four new fat tire electric bikes on July 20, 2022.ST. GEORGE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are continuously improving the range of e-bikes. And this time, we are introducing four new e-bikes in Germany Market," says the Chief Product Manager of Himiway Bike, "On average, the range of Himiway e-bikes can reach 43% higher than other e-bikes on the market, up to 130 KM on a single charge." This is why the brand today enjoys an established solid reputation and widespread popularity, which have since spread worldwide.
Himiway Zebra
The first mainstay product is the Himiway Zebra. The Himiway Zebra is the updated version of the company's Himiway Cruiser. It comes with a powerful geared hub motor and an updated inner ring. The design of the 26-inch Kenda wide tires increases traction and prevents slipping and sinking in mud and snow. With the replaceable LG battery with 960Wh capacity and 52 5000mAh cells, the range of the Zebra e-bike is around 130 km in pedal mode and 96 km in pure electric mode. Get your zebra and have a wild time with Himiway!
The key features of the Himiway Zebra include:
Long-range: 96-130KM
Battery: 48V 20Ah Samsung Battery with 43% larger battery capacity than other brands. Build-in Battery AND well-sealed.
Powerful: 750W hub-drive Motors
Weight Capacity: 181KG, which is 45% more than other brands
Hydraulic Disc Brake: Higher performance compared with other brands
Himiway Big Dog
The Himiway Big Dog is the second product of the company. With its powerful geared hub motor and specialized inner ring, the Big Dog can be considered the premium version of the Escape. The extra-versatile and large luggage rack can carry loads of all sizes and shapes and effortlessly solves your heavy equipment transport problems. The Big Dog's brushless geared hub motor will help you conquer any obstacle on the terrain of your choice. Compared to the Escape, the updated battery is worth mentioning. The LG lithium-ion battery lasts 7 hours on a full charge. This makes it the perfect choice for long-distance trips.
The key features of the Himiway Big Dog include:
Long-range: 96-130KM
Battery: 48V 20Ah Samsung/LG Battery with 43% larger battery capacity than other brands. Build-in Battery AND well-sealed.
Powerful：750W hub-drive Motors
Weight Capacity: 181KG, which is 14% more than other brands
Multinational: The rear rack can be removable, changed, manned, and carried cargo.
Himiway Cobra
The Himiway Cobra, known as the Ultimate Off-Road Beast, is the third product from the company.
The Cobra ebike has a powerful 750W gear hub motor and an upgraded inner ring. It also adopts a strong high-end mountain bike four-bar linkage suspension and coil suspension, absorbing any bumps on the way down the trail. The 26" X4.8" CST super fat tires, the biggest ebike tires in the U.S. market, make riding more stable to suit all road conditions.
The key features of the Himiway Cobra include:
Long-range: 96-130KM
Battery: 48V 20Ah Samsung/LG Battery with 43% larger battery capacity than other brands. Build-in Battery AND well-sealed.
Powerful: 750W hub-drive Motors
Softail design: Four-Bar Linkage Suspension & Coil Suspension
26*4.8 Super Fat Tire: Perfect for off-roading.
The Himiway Cobra Pro
The 4th product of the company is the Himiway Cobra Pro better known as the power of wildest dreams. The Himiway Cobra Pro is tailor-made for off-road enthusiasts. It is equipped with the Bafang mid-drive motor, considered one of the leading manufacturers of electronic drive systems. A 1300W of peak motor power will lead its rider to conquer the roughest venture. A four-bar link suspension system with a four-sided polygon design promotes superior vibration absorption. As the first middle-class e-bike on the U.S. market with four-bar linkage suspension, Himiway Cobra Pro keeps its rider safe. It gives the rider the best riding experience on the toughest exploration.
Key features of the Himiway Cobra Pro include:
Long-range: 96-130KM
Battery: 48V 20Ah Samsung/LG Battery with 43% larger battery capacity than other brands. Build-in Battery AND well-sealed.
Powerful：1000W Mid-Drive Motor&10 Speed Gear Shift System(main differences with Cobra)
Softail design: Four-Bar Linkage Suspension & Coil Suspension
26*4.8 Super Fat Tire: Perfect for off-roading.
About the company
Himiway is one of the Top 3 E-bike brands in the United States Market that specializes in making long-range electric fat bikes for riders. The company was founded on the unwavering belief that clean energy, dependable quality, and reasonable pricing would usher in a lifestyle revolution. As environmentalists and outdoor sports enthusiasts, the company aims to spread an eco-friendly and healthy lifestyle to others. Cycling is an excellent way to exercise, enjoy nature, and protect the environment.
Selina Mei
Himiwaybike
+1 3107751906
email us here