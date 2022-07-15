OpenLM is Now Gartner Recognized Leader in Engineering & Specialty Software License Management
Openlm.com, a global leader in managing engineering and specialty software licenses, has been recognized by Gartner Software Assessment Market Guide, Sep 2021.
We've been successfully using OpenLM for years. It allows easy access to see all available licenses..enables harvesting of unused licenses.. with a customized reporting function to audit license use.”DELAWARE, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenLM (www.openlm.com) - a global leader in managing engineering and specialty software licenses that have been recognized by Gartner Software Assessment Market Guide, Sep 2021. Based out of Pardesia in Israel, this license firm has an outstanding rating from its clients. The firm has excellent ratings overall as a brand (4.7 out of 5)(https://www.capterra.com/p/119292/OpenLM/); is rated 4.8 out of 5 for Customer Service, and 4.5 out of 5 on ease of use (Source: Capterra.com)
— Philip C Nelson, GIS Manager - Bord na Móna, Ireland
In terms of Integration and Deployment, OpenLM has got a 100% rating from its existing clients that are spread all across the globe. When it comes to Service & Support, the organization boasts of its 4.5 ratings followed by a rating of 4 for its Product Capabilities. For Evaluation & Contracting, it has got a rating of 4. (Source: Gartner Peer Insights)
Being one of the GSA Contract holder firms, OpenLM was founded by Oren Gabay and Rachel Bahar in the year 2007 in Israel. Since its inception, it has successfully served more than 1000 global customers, most of which belong to the 'Fortune 1000' club. OpenLM has already been featured by market leaders like G2, Capterra, TrustRadius, Cuspera, and others. By getting recognized by a market giant like Gartner, OpenLM has now become a globally approved leader in engineering and specialty software license management solution.
Currently, OpenLM supports 60+ license managers(https://www.openlm.com/license-manager-capabilities/) which is the widest coverage than any other license software license management firm.
Here is what customers say about OpenLM's services:
“We have been using OpenLM license management software for many years with great success. It allows one-click access to see all available licenses. It also enables disconnection of unused licenses and more importantly for us it has a customizable reporting function to audit license use. It is not expensive and the technical support is excellent.” (Philip C Nelson, GIS Manager - Bord na Móna, Ireland)
“We bought OpenLM to monitor the use of our Autodesk and Esri Arcgis floating licenses. Since installing OpenLM we now know exactly who, when, how long, and what everybody is using. We soon discovered the discrepancy between the presumed and effective use of the software. Now we know for sure we don’t need to buy more licenses thus saving us a lot of money. From this moment on we also can take educated decisions on organizational changes concerning the use of the software. Why had we not purchased OpenLM sooner?” (Willy Vanelderen, CAD & BIM Manager - Province Limburg, Belgium )
You can read other customer testimonials here: https://www.openlm.com/project/customer-testimonials/
Here are some of the proven achievements and accomplishments made by OpenLM during the last few years.
-Array Architects (Healthcare) has saved around $30,000 USD in their annual licensing cost in less than 2 months.
-Ausenco (Architecture, Construction & Engineering) has saved $100,000 USD over the last few years with OpenLM.
-Autoneum (Automotive) achieved 28% savings on their engineering software license costs with OpenLM.
-Baker Hughes (Energy: Includes Power, Oil & Gas) saved almost $1.7 million USD in just 30 days' time by hiring OpenLM services.
-Dynetics (Applied Science & IT, Aerospace, Defense) saved around $150,000 USD with over 2800% ROI.
You can check other case studies (https://www.openlm.com/openlm_case_studies/) to learn more about how OpenLM can save millions for your organization, or save at least 15% of your annual licensing budget.
About OpenLM:
OpenLM (www.openlm.com) is among the most trusted global vendors of engineering and specialty
software license management solutions (source: Gartner). It provides software license management solutions both on-premise (Product Name: OpenLM Software License Management; old name: OpenLM for Engineering Licensing) and on-cloud (Product Name: Software License Management Cloud; old name: OpenLM Cloud). OpenLM’s customers are using its cloud offerings since 2018. Founded in 2007, today OpenLM has more than 1000 global customers. Almost 10% of these customers belong to the ‘Fortune 1000’ club and 400 of them are from the US.
Currently, OpenLM has its operations across Israel, USA, Europe, Japan, France, Moldova, India, Germany, Austria, and emerging countries like Australia, Malaysia, China, Thailand, LATAM, and others.
Serving across 15+ industries - Aerospace, Automotive, Engineering Services, Defense, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Semiconductors, Energy, Power & Utility, Gaming, Government, Telecommunication, Mining, Electronics,
Construction, and more, OpenLM has an NPS (Net Promoter Score) of 4.6. (Source: OpenLM Customer Satisfaction Survey).
OpenLM Cloud is monitoring, optimizing, and governing both engineering, specialty software licenses, and web-based SaaS applications like Workday, Salesforce, Office 365, Autodesk, Slack, Postman, etc. OpenLM monitors web-based applications with the help of OpenLM Workstation Agent deployment on a user's workstation or standalone node or OpenLM Browser Extension. Thus, improving license utilisation/availability and cutting licensing costs. OpenLM provides multiple pre-built API integrations, such as AutoCAD plugin, etc.
OpenLM Promises
-One global platform to manage licenses
-An improved end-user experience at a minimal cost
-Visibility of the organization’s software assets
-Insights to foster data-driven decisions
-Role-based permission system
-Integration with other systems (for example ServiceNow)
-Support for federated SSO
-Monitoring of SaaS or web-based applications
OpenLM’s newest addition OneDirectorySync is a central hub connecting an organization’s cloud applications and all the resources of digital workspace to a cloud-based synchronization service i. e. to a ONE single primary organization directory so that any changes done here will be automatically replicated to all your SaaS, IaaS, or PaaS (such as Google Analytics, Firebase, Azure AD, GitLab, HubSpot, Freshchat, Salesforce, GitHub, Frontegg, Cloudflare, Buddy, Odoo, Jira, and more), network appliances, routers, and VPNs. Thus, it helps in removing employees no more in the organization and avoiding risks of security, compliance, and costs. OneDirectorySync connects with these primary directories, such as Active Directory, Azure, Novell, ApacheDS, Google Cloud, and Google Workspace.
One can check OpenLM’s new pricing model here: https://www.openlm.com/pricing/
Any business queries can be sent through the ‘Contact Us' page: https://www.openlm.com/contact-us/
Their contact numbers:
-Israel - +972 4 6308447
-USA - +1 619 831 0029
-Japan - +81 505 893 6263
-India: + 91 98311 72694
View OpenLM’s
Case Studies: https://www.openlm.com/openlm_case_studies/
Customer Testimonials: https://www.openlm.com/project/customer-testimonials/
Customers’ reviews in Capterra: https://www.capterra.com/p/119292/OpenLM/
Supported, and monitored license managers here: https://www.openlm.com/license-manager-capabilities/
Check OpenLM’s Brand video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2Vh83IXa5g
To know more about our products, visit:
-https://www.openlm.com/openlm-engineering-licensing/
-https://www.openlm.com/products/software-license-management-cloud-saas/
-https://www.openlm.com/products/one-directory-synchronization-onedirectorysync/
-To request a 30-day free trial or demo, visit: https://www.openlm.com/free-trial/
-To know more about our services, visit: https://www.openlm.com/services/
-To know more about our pricing, visit: https://www.openlm.com/pricing/
Oren Gabay
OpenLM Ltd
+972 4-630-8447
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Best practices of Software License Management. Work Smarter with OpenLM.