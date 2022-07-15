Design Artistry Launches New Lineup of Elegant and Stylish Bedroom Furniture’s and Decor to Their Collection
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Design Artistry, an online boutique business that sells curated artistry decor furniture, home decor essentials, jewelry, clothing and other accessories has recently added a fresh lineup to their collection of bedroom decor. The new collection includes comforter sets, beds, pillows, bedding, mats, pillow case, cushions, and others, all of which are distinctly characterized by their impeccable and exquisite artistry by design. These decor ideas are ideal for people with an elegant and unique taste for bedroom interiors and designs.
Featuring stylish and chic designs (apart from the bed which is made of top-grade wood), the bedroom decor and accessories are available in a variety of materials ranging from suede to cotton. This is beneficial for customers who not only have a particular liking for design and aesthetics but also preferences for certain materials. The collection not only varies in materials but even more so on colors and shades. From cushions, comforter sets, pillows, and others, these come in a wide range of colors providing customers plenty of options to choose that will complement and add elements to the theme and aesthetics of their bedroom.
During the introduction, the business owner said, “As much as we emphasize on curating only the best-looking products for our customers, we also prioritize on providing high standards for their service. We truly believe that our customers are the foundation of our business and we are dedicated to providing exemplary customer service across all channels of communication including email, online chat and phone calls. Our goal is to furnish efficient supply and distribution of high-quality and genuine products at the most affordable price to customers. We value transparency and try to keep every transaction process from start to finish as clear and straightforward as possible.”
Staying true to its commitment to an efficient delivery system, Design Artistry provides assurance to customers by shipping out purchases made before 4 pm on the same day so that they reach their owners as soon as possible.
About Design Artistry: Started in 2019 and based in Louisiana, Design Artistry is a small online business that specializes and deals in men’s and women’s clothing, home and interior decor, jewelry and accessories for home.
