New positive cases between within 24 hours yesterday (14 July)

MACAU, July 15 - According to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, new positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (14 July) include: 20 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under the management and control; 2 cases of close contacts, 7 cases in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 2 cases among other population groups, which were found within the community.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,675 cases.

As of 08:00 today (15 July), a total of 20,529 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 3,053 close contacts, 11,277 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 1,121 secondary close contacts, 254 general contacts, and 772 accompanying persons.