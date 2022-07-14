UZBEKISTAN, July 14 - Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan Presidents expressed satisfaction with the results of the talks and noted the great potential for bilateral cooperation

At a meeting with media representatives, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov shared their assessments of the results of the talks.

The President of Uzbekistan noted that the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan is intended to become an important milestone in the history of the centuries-old brotherhood of our peoples, based on strong ties of friendship, good neighborliness, trust and mutual support.

“Today we held meaningful, open and thorough talks with Serdar Gurbanguliyevich, which will certainly bring our cooperation to a new, even higher level”, the Leader of Uzbekistan said. – We discussed in detail all the relevant issues on the bilateral agenda. We exchanged assessments of the current state of cooperation and noted great progress. We identified priorities for further joint work in the political, trade, economic, transport, water, energy and humanitarian spheres.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized that further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with Turkmenistan is an unconditional priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy. The invaluable contribution of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to strengthening the multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan was emphasized.

“Uzbekistan is sincerely glad that today the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov continues this wise policy”, the Leader of Uzbekistan said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also stated that during the talks the parties discussed in detail all issues in key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

An important result became the adoption of decisions on several promising areas, the implementation of industrial cooperation projects, an increase in mutual trade, the establishment of a border trade zone, and the opening of a joint project office. Agreements were reached to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in the automotive, chemical, electrical, textile, food industries and agriculture.

For these purposes, a medium-term program of trade and economic cooperation and the development of industrial cooperation was adopted.

The development of a systemic interregional dialogue is called upon to give new dynamics to the partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. The first Forum of Regions in Bukhara, successfully held the day before, clearly demonstrated the great untapped potential. A solid package of contracts and agreements worth over $450 million was signed.

The effective cooperation between the parliaments – Oliy Majlis and Milli Gengesh was noted with satisfaction. The main attention was paid to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. An agreement was reached on the active development of scientific and academic exchanges, support for innovation programs.

It was decided to continue holding the Culture and Cinema Days of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan on a reciprocal basis, to promote joint projects in tourism.

During the talks, issues of strengthening security and stability in the region were discussed. The special importance of the platform for the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was noted.

“I am convinced that the deepening of regional processes and multilateral cooperation in Central Asia will contribute to the progress and prosperity of all countries in the region”, the President of Uzbekistan emphasized. Views were exchanged on the situation in Afghanistan. The heads of state confirmed their readiness to continue to work together for the socio-economic recovery of this country.

The importance of continuing active contacts and mutual support within the framework of the UN institutions, the CIS, the OIC, the Organization of Turkic States and other structures was emphasized.

The President of Uzbekistan thanked the Turkmen side for active support in the development and adoption of a special resolution of the UN General Assembly on strengthening the connectivity of Central and South Asia. The President of Uzbekistan invited the Turkmen colleague to take part in the upcoming regular SCO Summit in Samarkand as an honored guest.

“Multifaceted relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are developing dynamically. Uzbekistan is our important political partner. Today, issues of trade and economic cooperation were discussed in detail, and mutual readiness for its expansion and diversification was confirmed”, Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted.

In conclusion, the heads of state confirmed that they were determined to develop and expand a full-scale strategic partnership, fill it with qualitatively new content, achieve concrete and breakthrough results in the name of progress and prosperity of our fraternal countries and peoples.

