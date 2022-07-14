Submit Release
The President of Turkmenistan plants a tree on the Alley of Honored Guests

UZBEKISTAN, July 14 - Following the first day of events as part of the state visit, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, planted a tree on the Alley of Honored Guests at Kuksaroy Residence.

This good tradition has consolidated the results of the fruitful talks between the heads of state, which lay a solid foundation for enhancing multifaceted cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries in the coming years.

The tree planted by the President of Turkmenistan will become another symbol of the inviolability of friendship and good neighborliness between the peoples of the two countries. 

Source: UzA

