Gloves Market is Growing at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2025 | Ansell Ltd, Ansell Ltd, Honeywell International Inc.

Gloves Market

The growth of the glove market include safety and hygiene, increase in rubber production and increase in the number of end users.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global Gloves Market is accounted to be at value $48,011.33 in 2017 and expected to reach $1,18,508.55 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2025. Gloves play a major role in controlling cross transmission, as gloves help protect against microbial contamination and other health care-related chemicals in patients. Further, protective gloves should be selected based on the hazards involved.

Gloves are classified into medical / diagnostic gloves and industrial gloves. Further, latex and nitrile gloves are commonly used when treating patients with blood, body fluids or infectious diseases in the healthcare sector in high-risk situations.

Explore More Insights@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9232

Key factors contributing to the growth of the glove market include safety and hygiene, increase in rubber production and increase in the number of end users. In addition, raising hygiene awareness among healthcare providers and advances in glove technology. However, toxic reactions to some gloves and high price competition are expected to restrain the market growth. Conversely, developing economies and untapped markets are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.

In, March 2020, Supermax Corporation Berhad donated 1 million nitrile powder-free medical gloves to COVID-19 frontliners. They are to be distributed to Malaysian government hospitals, police stations and the healthcare industry’s first responders, to combat the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia. Therefore, this has concluded that due to the everyday rise in number of cases of corona virus across the globe has made an impact on the disposable gloves industry, by giving opportunities to the key players for expanding the manufacturing of disposable gloves to uplift the industry. Medical gloves are essential during the COVID-19 outbreak as they are a part of personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition, rise in cases of COVID-19 cases across the globe is leading to increase in manufacturing and distribution of gloves.

Key Market Players

• 3M Company

• Ansell Limited

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

• Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

• Semperit Ag Holding

• Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Speak With Analyst@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/9232

The global gloves market is segmented on the basis of type, industry, and country. Based on the type, the market is segmented into disposable sterile gloves, disposable examination and protective gloves, and consumer gloves. In addition, disposable sterile gloves is further divided into disposable surgical sterile gloves, disposable examination sterile gloves, and other sterile gloves. Further, disposable examination and protective gloves is further divided into disposable nitrile examination and protective gloves, disposable latex examination and protective gloves, disposable vinyl examination and protective gloves, and other disposable examination and protective gloves. Based on industry, the market is segmented into medical, horsecar, cleaning, beauty, food and drinks, pharmaceutical, chemical, automotive, electronics, construction, and others. Region wise, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

• Quantitative analysis along with the current global gloves market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The gloves market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2025.

• The gloves market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Customization Request@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/9232

Related Report:

Dental Burs and Endodontic Market

Vietnam Medical Nutrition Market

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America Gloves Market

• Japan Gloves Market

• South Korea Gloves Market

• Singapore Gloves Market

• Australia Gloves Market

• Europe Gloves Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.