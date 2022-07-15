U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market is Projected to Reach $5.08 Bn with a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020–2027

U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market

The adoption of advanced technology and the growth of technology-driven healthcare products and applications further drives the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Therapeutics (DTX) is a subset of digital health and not all digital health measures are digital therapeutics. The difference between digital health and digital therapy is based on the clinical outcomes of patients. For example, digital therapies do not include consumer health-focused technologies such as step-counter and calorie-counter. It is a new class of healthcare products that use digital technology to prevent, manage or treat medical conditions. Additionally, it uses digital health technology to treat mental conditions. Hence, the aforementioned factors drive the growth of the US digital therapeutics market. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market size was valued at $1.16 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $5.08 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

The adoption of advanced technology and the growth of technology-driven healthcare products and applications further drives the market. However, the lack of reimbursement strategies for digital therapeutics and the issue of privacy of patient data hinder the growth of the market. Demand for this specialty has grown significantly as a result of the growing demand for smartphones, tablets and smart wearables, including healthcare apps, the need to control healthcare costs and the prevalence of chronic diseases. Conversely, laws and regulations favourable to digital health technologies and increased investment in digital therapeutics are expected to provide significant lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the US digital therapeutics market.

Key Market Players:

• 2morrow, Inc.

• Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

• Livongo Health, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc.

• Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

• Omada Health, Inc.

• Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

• Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

• Voluntis, Inc.

• Welldoc, Inc.

The US digital therapeutics market is expected to be positively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing awareness of the importance of digital health, rising rates of mental illness, and increasing drug abuse in the country. Moreover, during this pandemic, people have to stay at home, which leads to less physical activity, unhealthy lifestyles, mental stress and the spread of chronic diseases. Hence, the demand for digital therapeutics (DTX) equipment and software is increasing across the country.

Key Advantages:

• Quantitative analysis of the current U.S. digital therapeutics market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate country-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain growth of the market is provided.

• Country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2027, in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of the market provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the U.S. digital therapeutics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the market.

Key Market Segments:

• By Application

o Diabetes

o Obesity

o Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

o Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

o Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)

o Respiratory diseases

o Smoking Cessation

• By Product

o Software

o Devices

• By Sales Channel

o Business-to-Business (B2B)

 Employer and Payer

 Healthcare Provider

o Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

 Patient

 Caregiver

