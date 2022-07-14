New homes for women, children open in Prince George

CANADA, July 14 - Women and children leaving violence have access to 55 new safe and affordable homes, including supports, with the opening of My Sister’s Place in Prince George.

My Sister’s Place is a four-building development with 18 transition house beds, 16 units of second-stage housing and 21 affordable rental townhomes. The transition and second-stage housing are in one stand-alone building, while the townhomes are spread throughout the other three buildings.

Both the transition and second-stage housing provide short-term accommodation with on-site supports for women leaving violence, including transgender women and non-binary and Two-Spirit people, and their dependent children. Transition house guests normally stay for 30 days, while second-stage housing residents typically live in the units for six to 18 months before moving to more permanent housing.

The Prince George and District Elizabeth Fry Society will operate My Sister’s Place, providing on-site support services, such as crisis intervention and safety planning, to both residents and other women and children leaving violence in the Prince George region. The development will provide women and their children the opportunity to seamlessly move from the transition house beds into the second-stage units and affordable townhomes.

Rent for the second-stage housing and townhomes will be calculated at 30% of residents’ income or the provincial shelter rate for those who are receiving income or disability assistance. Transition houses provide an immediate safe space for women to start rebuilding their lives, with no rent requirement from guests.

The development is a partnership between the Province through BC Housing, the federal government through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the City of Prince George, and the Prince George and District Elizabeth Fry Society.

My Sister’s Place is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 34,000 affordable homes that are either complete or underway for people in B.C., including more than 350 homes in Prince George.

Ahmed Hussen, federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion –

“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home. Our government is dedicated to helping those in need, which is why supporting projects such as My Sister’s Place in Prince George is so crucial. With 55 new units of supportive housing for women and children leaving gender-based violence, this project will play a vital role in providing a safe haven and the necessary supports needed for these families to thrive. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“My Sister’s Place offers a continuum of housing units and spaces where women and children leaving violent situations in the Prince George area can have a safe and secure place to live and grow. Our government has a clear responsibility to help women and children in need around the province and we will continue to work with partners to open developments like this to make sure help is always available.”

Lyn Hall, mayor, Prince George –

“The City of Prince George is proud to have partnered with BC Housing and CMHC in support of this housing development. These homes will provide much-needed safety and stability for women and children who are leaving violent situations. On behalf of council, thank you to the Province of B.C. and the Government of Canada for funding this important project in our community.”

Shannon Smith, executive director, Prince George and District Elizabeth Fry Society –

“The Prince George and District Elizabeth Fry Society is extremely excited to open My Sister’s Place, which will provide 55 new homes where women and their children who have experienced violence can feel safe. We are committed to providing the wraparound supports to our future residents based on their unique needs as they begin the journey of rebuilding their lives.”

The Province, through BC Housing, provided $13.6 million toward the project through the Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund, and will provide approximately $895,500 in annual operating funding.

The federal government, through CMHC, provided $1.85 million from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

The City of Prince George provided $1 million in municipal equity through off-site servicing upgrades.

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed for safety reasons.

