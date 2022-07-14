Submit Release
SB75 in Sen: Representative Vruwink added as a cosponsor - 2022-07-14

WISCONSIN, July 14 - An Act to repeal 940.04; and to amend 939.75 (2) (b) 1. and 968.26 (1b) (a) 2. a. of the statutes; Relating to: eliminating certain abortion prohibitions.

Status: S - Human Services, Children and Families

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
7/14/2022 Sen. Representative Vruwink added as a cosponsor  
3/15/2022 Sen. Failed to pass pursuant to Senate Joint Resolution 1 894
1/25/2022 Sen. Refused to withdraw from the committee on Human Services, Children and Families, Ayes 12, Noes 21 718

