Partner Megan Holt Leads Hargrove Firm Trust & Estate Litigation Group

Built on Nearly Four Decades of Jamie Hargrove’s Estate Planning Experience, Hargrove Firm Trust & Estate Litigation Group Launches Under New Partner Megan Holt

The background and experience that our team of attorneys and CPAs bring to support Megan in the Litigation Group is unmatched.” — Jamie Hargrove, Founding Partner of Hargrove Firm

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founding partner and CPA, Jamie Hargrove, is proud to introduce the Hargrove Firm Trust & Estate Litigation Group (Litigation Group) under the leadership of Megan Holt. Arising from Hargrove’s nearly 40 years of estate planning experience, the Litigation Group opened this spring as a national practice with representation in over 40 states across the country and based in Lexington, Kentucky. The Litigation Group unites a team of seasoned attorneys to resolve complex probate, trust, and fiduciary disputes and joins Hargrove Firm’s portfolio of existing services of estate, business, elder care, and special needs planning.

Coinciding with the launch of the Litigation Group, Megan Holt joined as a Hargrove Firm partner. The move represents a natural next step in her career. “I am excited and honored to lead an exceptional group of attorneys, who can draw on Jamie’s decades of estate planning experience, to bring Hargrove Firm litigation clients the top-notch legal services they expect and deserve,” says Holt.

Before joining Hargrove Firm, Holt handled contentious estate, trust, and guardianship matters, as well as civil litigation and other various legal matters with the Lexington-based firm Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains PLLC (RGCM). She also gained significant civil litigation experience during her tenure with an insurance defense firm. As the Hargrove Firm partner leading the Litigation Group, Holt brings veteran, practical experience to each client to navigate intricate trust, estate, and guardianship disputes.

As one of the few attorneys who is also a CPA, Jamie Hargrove’s understanding of finance provides valuable insight into innovative estate planning. He developed Hargrove Firm into one of the premiere estate planning law firms in the U.S., with offices in multiple states and nationwide attorney support. Hargrove is an AV Preeminent® attorney, which is the highest peer-reviewed standard rating with Martindale-Hubbell®.(1) He has been selected to the Kentucky Super Lawyers list three times and included in seven editions of The Best Lawyers in America® for Trusts and Estates. Hargrove was the first attorney in Kentucky to be awarded the Accredited Estate Planner® designation. In 2014, he published his first book, entitled "The End of Lawyers, Thank Goodness!: Estate Planning and the End of Inefficient Lawyers." He is a regular contributing author for “The Street,” a national financial and accounting news agency.

Hargrove contributes his extensive estate planning experience to the Litigation Group’s team of attorneys. “The background and experience,” states Jamie Hargrove, “that our team of attorneys and CPAs bring to support Megan in the Litigation Group is unmatched.”

The Litigation Group advises clients who encounter issues related to trusts, guardianships, conservatorships, and estates with a particular focus on the representation of professional fiduciaries, and in all phases of litigation. Such cases often require sophisticated legal services. The Litigation Group’s attorneys have handled jury and bench trials in both state and federal courts, including at the appellate level.

About Hargrove Firm:

Hargrove Firm is a national estate planning and tax practice with offices across the country consisting of attorneys and CPAs. It guides individuals, particularly business owners, in planning their estate, financial, and business succession in the most tax-efficient manner. Founding partner Jamie Hargrove was a pioneer in applying technology to legal services, creating his “First Step Planning” online service in 2012 to streamline the estate planning process. In the same year, his firm received the James I. Keane Award from the American Bar Association Law Practice Division for its “First Step Planning” online service. The Keane Award recognizes law offices that developed legal service innovations delivered over the internet. “First Step Planning” became the essential groundwork for the development of NetLaw. Co-founders of NetLaw, Jamie Hargrove, Roger Madden and Alex Hargrove, raised $13 million in private equity investments to develop the NetLaw Platform™, with a vision to build a web-based application to revolutionize the way estate planning legal services are delivered. NetLaw is now the exclusive provider of Hargrove Firm’s online estate planning services.

(1) AV®, AV Preeminent®, Martindale-Hubbell DistinguishedSM and Martindale-Hubbell NotableSM are Certification Marks used under license in accordance with the Martindale-Hubbell® certification procedures, standards and policies; www.martindale.com/ratings.