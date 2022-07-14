Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023:

“Today, the House passed a National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2023 that reflects bipartisan consensus and was the product of many hours of work by Chairman Adam Smith, Ranking Member Mike Rogers, and the Members and staff of the Armed Services Committee. This legislation will make our nation safer and better able to respond to threats while securing key American interests around the world and upholding our nation’s democratic values and commitment to human rights. In addition to a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors, this bill is consistent with the language in President Biden’s FY23 Budget Proposal to provide a necessary 4.6% cost of living adjustment for members of the military and civilian Pentagon employees, which Biden has also said he will provide to the federal civilian workforce in calendar year 2023, honoring the principle of pay parity of which I have long advocated. This NDAA recognizes that a successful national defense depends both on our posture abroad and our strength at home, including how well we are able to make opportunities available to our people and secure our supply lines for components and products critical to national security.

“Importantly, this NDAA makes clear America’s continued commitment to our NATO allies in Europe and to helping the Ukrainian people defeat Vladimir Putin’s criminal and unconscionable invasion of their sovereign territory. Moreover, it contains provisions to strengthen the capabilities of the United States and our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region, key to defending democracy as well as securing global supply chains and protecting the flow of goods, services, and energy. In addition, this NDAA addresses critical challenges in the Middle East and continues to strengthen the U.S.-Israel partnership in developing anti-drone technologies, an effort that strengthens the security of both nations as we confront threats from Iran and its proxies.



“I am glad that this legislation also contains a number of other important and beneficial provisions, including to extend National Guard resources to the fight against wildfires, an expansion of Special Immigrant Visas to Afghan allies, and efforts to clean up harmful PFAS and other contamination near U.S. military installations. This is a very good, robust NDAA, and I am proud that our Democratic Majority once again was able to advance it on a bipartisan basis. I hope the Senate will join us in adopting strong legislation, so we can send a final product to President Biden’s desk without delay.”