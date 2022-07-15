Social Purchasing Helps Farmers & Feed Kids
Spice company creates online platform to support Fair Trade Kampot Pepper and donates 65% of sales to UNICEF to help the Hunger Crisis in Africa
By 2026 social commerce will account for 16.7% of the seven trillion dollar e-commerce market.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver based spice company launched an online campaign to support UNICEF’s work in the Horn of Africa and elsewhere through the sale of Fair Trade Kampot Pepper – the best pepper in the world. 65% of purchases of the social purpose brand ‘Best Pepper Ever’ goes to support UNICEF.
— Accenture
Joseph MacLean, the social entrepreneur whose company launched the online platform explained: “Impoverished and malnourished children in the famine stricken Horn of Africa and other regions need immediate help. Famine is looming in the Horn and the critical situation is exacerbated by the war in Ukraine as it has caused both food shortages as well as food prices doubling and in some cases tripling. Twenty million people, half of them children, face starvation. (Oxfam)”
MacLean continued; “We work with a collective of 400 small farmers in Cambodia who are rebuilding after the Cambodian Genocide and it is fitting that farmers who have experienced the devastation of war can play a role in helping others that, through no fault of their own, are facing starvation.”
Kampot Pepper has been grown in southwest Cambodia for centuries and is widely known in Europe but not so well known North America. It is served at Harrods Dining Hall in London and New York’s famed Michelin three-star Le Bernardin restaurant. In an episode of No Reservations the late Anthony Bourdain said: “"The thing that's really blown me away with this meal? That Kampot pepper and lime, Wow! That's great! Oh that's delicious!"
UNICEF reported that: “Soaring food prices driven by the war in Ukraine, persistent drought due to climate change in some countries, at times combined with conflict, and the ongoing economic impact of COVID-19 continue to drive up children’s food and nutrition insecurity worldwide, resulting in catastrophic levels of severe malnutrition in children under five.”
The purchase of a 100-grams pouch of Black Kampot Peppercorns can provide 10 children with 132 packets of life-saving, peanut-based food supplements to help a child suffering from malnutrition gain up to two pounds
Pepper (Piper Nigrum) is on virtually every table in North America so consumers by making Kampot Pepper their tabletop choice support smallholder pepper farmers and help provide food security and nutrition for thousands of children in war torn and drought ravaged regions.
The site offers black, red and white whole peppercorns as well as Tuk Meric, the traditional Khmer (Cambodian) lime and pepper dipping sauce that Bourdain raved about. The site targets both the consumer and the corporate gift market.
-30-
Joseph MacLean
Give Back Market
+1 778-835-5801
joseph@giveback.market
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Fair Trade Kampot Pepper