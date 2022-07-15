Seven ways working dads and moms can benefit from hiring professional cleaners
For working parents, it's a daily rush between home and workplace. When they arrive home, they have to get dinner, help kids with homework and get them to bed.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working dads and moms juggle a lot of responsibilities. Working as a parent can be highly demanding. Between work, errands, and taking care of the kids, it's hard to find the time or the energy to clean their homes.
A survey by the Cleaning Institute showed that American parents spend approximately seven hours a week cleaning up their homes. Thirty-one percent of the respondents are unsure if they are cleaning the house correctly. That's where professional cleaners come in handy. Not only do they give clean the home, but they can also help declutter and organize belongings.
Here are seven ways working dads and moms can benefit from hiring professional cleaners:
1. Save time
House cleaning takes up time. Busy Dads and Moms are usually tired and want to rest when they arrive home from work. A cleaner can free up precious time so families can focus on other things.
2. Save money
A cleaner helps save money on household expenses. First, homeowners don't have to buy cleaning supplies. Second, homeowners can spend time relaxing instead of cleaning or picking up some overtime work or sideline jobs. In the long run, they will earn more by hiring a cleaner to do the job.
3. Keep homes clean
A cleaner can keep homes clean and organized, improving parents' quality of life. Professional cleaners are reliable, affordable, and experienced in cleaning various homes.
4. Professional cleaners have the proper 'tools' and skills for the job
Average homeowners generally have a vacuum and a duster, but there's more to it. Cleaning services invest in their trade tools to give customers better service. Homeowners can sweep and dust now and then, but professional cleaners do it more thoroughly and regularly. They are trained to handle complicated tasks like removing deep carpet stains and window streaks and cleaning hard-to-reach areas.
5. Improve everyone's health
A clean house free of dust and dirt will improve the overall health of its residents. Bacteria and viruses thrive in unclean places and pose health risks. Cleaners help keep the germs from spreading by sanitizing surfaces in the house.
6. Customized cleaning
Not every customer has the same preferences. For example, some customers may want deep cleaning on floors while others may wish to help in decluttering and dusting. Professional cleaners can customize which areas the homeowner wants to focus on and whether they prefer light or deep cleaning.
7. More family time
For most working parents, it's a daily rush between home and the workplace. When they arrive home, they have to get dinner, help the kids with homework and get them to bed. Scrubbing toilets and mopping the floors would be the last thing in their minds. With a professional cleaner doing the work for them, parents can spend quality time with the kids instead.
Bottom Line
Working parents can simplify their lives and make it easier by hiring a professional cleaner. The CoBuilders app has simplified the cleaning experience. Homeowners and renters can forget the stress of finding the right house cleaning service straight from their mobile phones.
The app has a user-friendly dashboard that lets customers monitor work progress, from when they order house cleaning service to when the job is finished. Download The CoBuilders app on iPhone or Android phones to connect with a safe and reliable house cleaner.
Bukola Michael Nelson
The CoBuilders LLC
+1 903-373-5330
info@thecobuilders.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
House cleaning simplified