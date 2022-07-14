Ahoy Mateys! The Jolly Pirate Ship Makes Its Public Debut And Is Now Sailing Through Lake Conroe
Lake Conroe’s Premier Attraction Offers Passengers of All Ages a Highly Entertaining and One-of-a-Kind Voyage Aboard the 44-Foot Pirate Ship.
Lake Conroe's newest and most exciting attraction, Jolly Pirate Ship, is now offering daily voyages through Lake Conroe.
Lake Conroe’s newest and most exciting attraction, Jolly Pirate Ship, is now offering daily voyages through Lake Conroe. Located and owned by 1097 Watersports, the company is the first of its kind in the area. It provides various unique products from Adventure Voyages and Private Party Excursions to Sunset and Evening Voyages. The adventure offers interactive entertainment and fun for all ages as passengers cruise through the lake aboard the Jolly Pirate Ship. The unique 44-foot replica of an ancient galleon is equipped with two mounted pirate cannons, an impressive sound and lighting system, and a below-deck galley, complete with a satellite drinking bar, space for entertainment, restroom aboard, and covered seating. The ship is under the watch of clever and experienced pirates who interact with and entertain the passengers throughout the voyage.
In anticipation of this unique product offering on the lake, 1097 Watersports has spread the news community-wide, gathering a viral social media following. Jolly Pirate Ship Adventures will soon become one of Lake Conroe's top waterfront attractions for locals and tourists alike. Starting July 29, 2022, they will be available for special events, including birthday parties, wedding parties, divorce parties, corporate events, and more. Jolly Pirate Ship Adventures offers passengers of all ages an entertaining, safe, and one-of-a-kind voyage filled with nonstop fun and entertainment.
The featured voyage, the Adventure Voyage, invites passengers on an interactive journey to a time long ago, to the beginning of the development of Lake Conroe, with a fictional fantasy tale brought to life where the lake is explored, and the long-lost treasures of Lake Conroe are discovered. The voyage incorporates piratical things, including treasure hunting, sword fights, singing, dancing, and water cannons, which passengers will use. Included in your ticket purchase is complimentary water for your party, drinks for children, and two complimentary drink tickets for ages 21 and up.
1097 Watersports will host a Jolly Pirates Opening Day Festival on July 30, 2022, for all customers to come and get the Jolly Pirate experience, with three voyages taking sail at 11 AM, 3 PM, and 6 PM. The festival will be held from 11 AM to 4 PM at 14970 Hwy 105 W, Montgomery, TX 77356. It will have activities that include Pirates Impersonators, Mermaid Sightings, Face Painting, and other activities.
Pirate Ship Adventures tickets are $60.00 for adults and $40.00 for children, except for the Grand Opening Day Festival on July 29 -July 31, with ticket specials for $39.99 for adults and $29.99 for children. The ship departs from 14970 Hwy 105 W, Montgomery, TX 77356, near Lake Conroe park, and passengers are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before departure. All voyages are 90 minutes unless otherwise specified.
Learn more about the Jolly Pirate Ship Adventures at www.1097watersports.com/jollypirate and follow the attraction through photos and updates on Facebook at www.facebook.com/1097watersports.
About Pirate Ship Adventures
Founded in April 2017, 1097 Watersports' mission is to become one of Houston’s top attractions by providing highly entertaining excursions to the local Houston area residents and tourists from around the world. 1097 Watersports currently offers the most exhilarating and unique product on Lake Conroe (45 minutes north of Houston City Central), providing the safety-first mentality with premier watercraft rentals, party venue space, and the addition of the Jolly Pirate Ship. Passengers of all ages are welcome as they become immersed in piratical interaction, including treasure hunts, sword fights, singing, dancing, and exploration. To learn more, visit www. 1097watersports.com
