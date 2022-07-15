Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge, Up & Coming Alcohol-Free Cocktail Lounge, Launched its First Solo Event in the Southbay

The wellness-focused Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge kicked off “Dry July” with a beautiful array of modern-classic cocktails, all crafted without a drop of alcohol.

Clarity Lounge aims to offer our guests a sense of inclusivity, community, and connection, but without the haze of alcohol – or even worse – a hangover.” — Kate Danaj, Founder of Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge hosted its inaugural pop-up event on July 2, 2022, at the luxury boutique hotel, Shade Manhattan Beach, where Kate Danaj, founder of Clarity Lounge introduced her guests to a delicious array of sophisticated alcohol-free libations, which have come a long way from the limited options typically available to non-drinkers.

Kate noted, “We had a mix of guests from across the spectrum — some who never drink alcohol, some who are cutting back, and some who drink but were curious about what we’re up to.” She added, “So many of our guests remarked that these drinks were even better than they imagined – and enjoyed the opportunity to meet and mingle without worrying about getting behind the wheel or waking up feeling like they had one too many.”

Guest bartender and founder of All the Bitter classic alcohol-free bitters, Ian James Blessing mixed an eclectic array of modern classic cocktails for the event, including an updated version of the Lime Rickey, a Tiki Margarita, and an Old Cuban.

“It was an absolute pleasure to see firsthand what a party can be like without alcohol — every bit as fun, engaging, and social, without the potential downsides of drinking too much,” according to Mr. Blessing. “It’s a testament to the deliciousness of this new category of beverages and how beautifully they stand in for alcohol in traditional recipes.”

Other brands featured at the event included: Jøyus sparkling wine, Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits, Monday Zero-Alcohol Spirits, Ritual Zero-Proof Alternatives, RationAle beer, and Ferm Fatale Shrub-bucha.

Kate points to the explosion of zero-proof beverage offerings as an important facet of this revolution. Beyond near beer, an array of start-up brands – including gins, rums, whiskeys, tequilas, bitters, and wines – have been dealcoholized, yet emulate the taste of their full-octane cohorts. Ian James Blessing founded one of these brands – All the Bitter botanical, organic bitters – which adds complex flavor, balance, and health benefits to any drink to which it’s mixed. Ian adds, “I’m thrilled to support the efforts of Clarity Lounge to show people who aren't drinking alcohol—whether for tonight, nine months, or forever—that wonderful, sophisticated drink options exist, and they're being made and served with the same care and attention to detail that goes into traditional craft cocktails.”

As a non-drinker herself, Kate points to the increasing number of people who have decided to cut back on their drinking – or abstain altogether – fueled by both the solitude of the pandemic and the trend toward personal health and wellness. She adds that non-drinking guests appreciate having zero-proof choices, yet they still want to be social. “Clarity Lounge aims to offer our guests a sense of inclusivity, community, and connection, but without the haze of alcohol – or even worse – a hangover.”

Kate noted that many bars and restaurants have tended to overlook guests who choose not to drink alcohol, lacking options other than iced tea, seltzer water, or highly sweetened mocktails. “Non-drinkers still want to order sophisticated, delicious drinks and are absolutely willing to pay for them,” she stated.

As a vegan for the past 15 years, Kate likens the zero-proof movement to the plant-based category, which took several years before menus offered a solid array of animal-free options, or when vegan-focused restaurants first opened their doors. “It’s only a matter of time before the alcohol-free bar becomes normalized. We’d love for zero-proof spaces to be as commonplace to non-drinkers as Veggie Grill or Café Gratitude is to vegans.”

About Clarity Zero-Proof Lounge & Kate Danaj:

Clarity Lounge will be a zero-proof pop-up space with rotating locations in the Los Angeles Southbay, aiming for a permanent location by Dry January 2023. Founder and CEO Kate Danaj has followed a mindful-drinking path for the past six years and has been alcohol-free since January 1, 2022. She recently graduated from SansBar Academy – a comprehensive 10-week instructional course led by the founding father of the sober-bar space, Chris Marshall.

In her free time, Kate enjoys mixing up batches of non-alcoholic cocktails, walking along the beach, exploring the beauty of SoCal, and cheering for the Rams. Originally from Chicago, Kate moved from San Jose to Southbay in 2014 where she currently lives with her two sons, Gabriel and Joshua.

After obtaining her Master's in Marketing Communications from Northwestern University, Kate has specialized in marketing, marketing research, and customer user-experience research across her 25-year career, consulting for an array of global brands, including Disney, FedEx, Google, HP, Meta (Facebook, Instagram), Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, Twitter, Verizon, and many more. She also is a co-founder of the national syndicated research study Generation Nation – exploring the values and attitudes across America’s four main generational cohorts.